SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Nashville to get MLS stadium

Nashville, Tennessee’s bid to land an expansion franchise from Major League Soccer (MLS) now has US$275 million in financing approved to build a new stadium, giving Music City a major boost weeks before a final decision from the league. The Metro Nashville City Council on Tuesday voted 31 to 6 for US$225 million in revenue bonds for the stadium itself and another US$50 million in bonds for renovations and improvements around the stadium at the fairgrounds. MLS requires a solid stadium plan for an expansion franchise and John Ingram, the billionaire businessman is the local bid’s lead owner. Ingram’s group added brothers Mark and Zygi Wilf, owners of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings, and cousin Leonard Wilf in August as minority partners.

SOCCER

Jersey sparks controversy

The Spain jersey that is to be used in the FIFA World Cup has sparked controversy after being linked to the Republican flag of the 1930s. The jersey has the colors red, yellow and blue, but some say that from afar the blue appears to have the same purple tone of the Republican flag used from 1931 to 1939. That flag is still used by those who oppose the Spanish monarchy. Apparel maker Adidas said there is no political implications in the jersey and that the design was agreed upon with the Royal Spanish Football Federation. Federation officials also said that there is no intended link to the Republican flag. The jersey is a throwback to the one used by Spain at the 1994 FIFA World Cup, with a side pattern mixing the three colors.

MARTIAL ARTS

MMA fighter hurt in crash

Asian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Angela Lee has been injured in a car crash in Hawaii, forcing her to withdraw from a title defense this month, Singapore-based promoter ONE Championship said yesterday. Lee, 21, is expected to make a full recovery from the accident which happened early on Tuesday when she fell asleep while driving to the gym where she has been training, ONE Championship founder Chatri Sityodtong posted on Facebook. He said the car flipped over several times and was left a “complete wreck,” but added: “Miraculously, she survived with only a concussion, some minor burns and a banged up body.” He said the fighter, of Korean and Singaporean descent, would not compete on Nov. 24 when she had been due to mount a defense of her atomweight world title.

BASKETBALL

Bledsoe heads to Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday signed Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns following a spat that saw the point guard frozen out at the troubled Arizona franchise. Bledsoe had not played for the team since being sent home by general manager Ryan McDonough on Oct. 23 after a meeting at the squad’s practice facility. The 27-year-old’s future was cast into doubt a day earlier after he wrote on Twitter: “I don’t wanna be here.” That post came shortly before Phoenix fired coach Earl Watson and replaced him with interim coach Jay Triano. The Suns off loaded Bledsoe in exchange for center Greg Monroe, a future first-round draft pick and a protected second-round pick for next year. Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst said he had no reservations about moving for Bledsoe.