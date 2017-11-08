Lions snap three-game skid against lackluster Packers

AP, GREEN BAY, Wisconsin

Eager to end a three-game losing streak, the Detroit Lions on Monday picked a tough place to make a stand — Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

Matthew Stafford delivered with his sharpest performances of the season.

Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns to Marvin Jones, while Golden Tate added 113 yards on seven catches in a 30-17 win over the offensively challenged Packers.

“We went into this game thinking that this needed to be a statement game,” Tate said.

The Lions (4-4) began the season 3-1 before losing three straight.

The victory over the Packers allowed Detroit to stay within two games of the National Football Conference North-leading Minnesota Vikings, who had a bye.

Detroit have the best quarterback in the division now that Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is sidelined with a broken right collarbone.

Stafford was 26 of 33 passing, including 12 of 14 in the first half with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jones.

Stafford finished with a season-high 132.4 quarterback rating.

“He can sling it anywhere and you just have to be there to catch it,” Jones said. “When he’s on, there’s no other quarterback I’d rather play with.”

Green Bay (4-4) finally got in the end zone on Brett Hundley’s one-yard quarterback sneak with 9 minutes, 52 seconds left.

The Lions answered with Stafford’s 11-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 8:06 remaining, putting the game out of reach with a 17-point lead.

Jones had seven catches for 107 yards.

The Packers have lost three straight.

Their once-potent offense has struggled since Rodgers went down on Oct. 15 in Minnesota.

“We come out winning Super Bowls around here. If we keep playing like this, it’s not going to be pretty,” cornerback Davon House said.

Hundley finished 26 of 38 for 245 yards, but rarely took shots down the field, especially in the first half.

Cornerback Darius Slay blanketed Jordy Nelson when the Packers did try to throw long while the game was still competitive.

“Brett Hundley played better tonight and I have great faith in Brett Hundley. Brett Hundley’s not our issue,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said.