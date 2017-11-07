Shocked Sock swaps holiday for Finals

AFP, PARIS

Jack Sock on Sunday said he was shocked after moving from “thinking about his holidays” during his opening Paris Masters win to qualifying for the ATP World Tour Finals in London after claiming the Bercy title.

The 16th-seeded American beat Filip Krajinovic 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in the final.

He trailed 5-1 in a deciding set during his second-round match against Britain’s Kyle Edmund on Wednesday last week, but fought back before going on to snatch the eighth and final spot for the year-ending event from Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta with the biggest title of his career.

Sock yesterday rose from 22nd to ninth in the world rankings and is the first American to reach the ATP Tour Finals since Mardy Fish in 2011.

“Coming in this week I had no idea I could even make London,” the 25-year-old told a news conference. “It wasn’t in my head. I just wanted to play some good tennis my last week and go start my off-season. Now to sit here and extend the season another two weeks, and to keep playing and achieve a lot of firsts today for me, is incredible.”

Sock also becomes the US No. 1 for the first time in his career after winning his third ATP Tour title of the season.

His victory was the first in a Masters tournament by an American since former world No. 1 Andy Roddick took the Miami crown in 2010.

Sock said he would have nothing to lose when he arrives in London to take on the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

“I obviously snuck into the eighth spot in London unexpectedly, so zero pressure on me to go there,” he said. “I’m going to swing big and play my game like I always do, and just, honestly, enjoy the moment.”