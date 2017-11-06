SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY LEAGUE

Scots drop three for drinking

Captain Danny Brough is among three players dropped from Scotland’s Rugby World Cup squad yesterday for misconduct which is being investigated by the tournament’s integrity unit. Media reports say Brough, Sam Brooks and Johnny Walker were forced to miss Scotland’s flight from Christchurch to Cairns yesterday, because they were deemed too drunk to board the plane. Scotland entered the World Cup ranked fourth behind Australia, New Zealand and England, but have had a disastrous tournament, losing 50-4 to Tonga and 74-6 to New Zealand. It can still reach the playoffs if it can beat Samoa in its final pool match, but would likely face top-ranked Australia in the quarter-finals. Keith Hogg, chairman of the Scotland Rugby League, said: “We expect everyone involved in Scotland Rugby League to adhere to the highest standards of behavior.”

FOOTBALL

Owners to release records

A number of NFL owners will be asked to turn over communications records related to the Colin Kaepernick collusion case against the league. A league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, among others, will be deposed and asked to turn over all cellphone records and e-mails in relation to the collusion case brought by the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback. Kaepernick filed a grievance under the collective bargaining agreement against the NFL last month, accusing all 32 owners of collusion against signing him to an NFL contract. ABC News reported other owners to be deposed include the Seattle Seahawks’ Paul Allen and the San Francisco 49ers’ Jed York.

OLYMPICS

KHL may withdraw players

Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) might withdraw its players from the Pyeongchang Olympics in protest at doping investigations into Russian athletes, the league president suggested on Saturday. The KHL, widely considered the strongest league outside the NHL, contains leading Russians, but also many players who could represent the US, Canada and various European nations. In a statement, KHL president Dmitry Chernyshenko said the International Olympic Committee “is destroying the existing world order in sports” by pursuing doping cases against Russians in other sports who are suspected of using banned substances around the time of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Chernyshenko referenced the NHL’s absence from Pyeongchang in February next year after failing to reach a deal with the committee, and said: “The KHL is ready to respond accordingly.”

BOXING

Wilder pummels Stiverne

Deontay Wilder knocked out the only man who had ever gone the distance with him, sending Berman Stiverne to the canvas three times in the opening round to defend his WBC heavyweight title on Saturday night at Barclays Center in New York City. Wilder entered the ring wearing a gold cape and mask. He looked all business and was sporting a scowl for the 2 minutes, 59 seconds the fight lasted. After the second knockdown, he yelled at Stiverne’s corner to stop the fight. Instead, the undefeated “Alabama Slammer” did it himself, pummeling Stiverne before finishing him off. Wilder won the belt from Stiverne in 2015 in a 12-round decision. He repeatedly insisted Stiverne would go down and out early in this one. Wilder kept his word. He is 39-0 with 38 knockouts.