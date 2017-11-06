Goerges charges to Elite victory

Reuters, ZHUHAI, China

German Julia Goerges tamed American Coco Vandeweghe 7-5, 6-1 in the final of the WTA Elite Trophy yesterday to claim the biggest title of her career.

Second seed Vandeweghe got an early break and breezed to a 5-2 lead in the opening set before the German staged a brilliant comeback.

The seventh seed, who won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow a fortnight ago, broke back while the American was serving for the opening set and went on to win it 7-5.

Vandeweghe won only one of the last 12 games in the match as the 29-year-old pinned her with a barrage of winners while dropping just one point on serve in the second set.

Goerges screamed in delight after completing a stellar year in which she won two titles and reached five finals.

“I can’t imagine a better ending to the season, two titles in two weeks... this is the biggest one,” she said after receiving the trophy. “I’m looking forward to next year.”

It was the ninth win in a row for Goerges, who hit 21 winners compared to her opponent’s 18 during the 1 hour, 20 minute match.

She managed to keep her unforced errors to just nine while Vandeweghe had 22. Vandeweghe was also not helped by six double faults on her serve at crucial situations.

Despite the loss, Vandeweghe will finish the year in the top 10 for the first time while Goerges will rise to a career-best 14th.

PARIS MASTERS

Reuters, PARIS

Jack Sock on Saturday ended local favorite Julien Benneteau’s run at the Paris Masters with a 7-5, 6-2 victory to reach the final and move to the brink of an ATP Finals spot.

The American 16th seed, who started the week in 24th place in the race to the season-ending tournament in London, needs to win the title against Filip Krajinovic to take part in the event from Sunday to Nov. 19 after the Serbian qualifier beat another American, John Isner, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5).

Sock is looking to snatch the last remaining spot for the eight-man tournament at the O2.

“I feel more seized than the pressure. If the pressure would have kicked in, a lot of it would have been today as well playing in front of the French crowd, playing a French player,” Sock told a news conference. “And tomorrow is just a good opportunity for me to go out and try to compartmentalize all the things that would come with winning tomorrow and just go out and play my tennis again.”

Sock broke decisively for 6-5 in the opening set when he benefited from a net cord.

Benneteau, who benefited from a wildcard entry, was broken twice in the second set, each time serving a double fault on break point as Sock cantered to victory.

Earlier, Krajinovic ended ninth seed Isner’s hopes of reaching the finals.

The world No. 77 was 3-0 down in the deciding-set tiebreak, but he kept his composure to prevail on the first match point.

Isner would have booked his place in the London field if he had won the title here.

Krajinovic, who benefited from world No. 1 Rafa Nadal’s withdrawal in the quarter-finals, held serve throughout and relied on his quick backhand to unsettle Isner.