SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Feng grabs lead in Japan

Shanshan Feng yesterday put herself in a prime position for a successful title defense at the LPGA Toto Japan Classic after grabbing the sole lead with a stellar second round of nine-under-par 63. Feng came into the tournament with top-seven finishes in five of her last six starts and continued that imperious form to lead Japan’s Ai Suzuki by two shots after a bogey-free second round. Feng was part of a seven-way tie at the top after the opening round in Ibaraki Prefecture and broke loose early yesterday, birdying five of her opening seven holes in a spectacular front nine.

CRICKET

Man drives car onto pitch

A man drove his car onto the pitch on Friday during the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in a major breach of security at the Air Force Sports Complex in Palam, New Delhi. About 20 minutes before scheduled close of play, the car entered the field through an unmanned gate and headed straight to the pitch, scaring away Delhi fielders and the two Uttar Pradesh batsmen. Former India players, including the Delhi duo of Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma, looked in disbelief as the car was twice driven over the pitch. Match referee V Narayan Kutti examined the pitch after the incident and approved it for further play.

FOOTBALL

Buoniconti to donate brain

Professional football Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti said he would donate his brain to Boston University to support research of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). In May, Buoniconti revealed he was diagnosed with dementia, and his doctors suspect CTE might contribute to his symptoms, which include impaired cognition, behavior and motor control. “My life, as I know it, has been taken away from me,” Buoniconti said in a statement Friday. Buoniconti, 76, helped the Miami Dolphins achieve the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972.

NASCAR

Kurt Busch averages 323kph

Kurt Busch on Friday earned the pole at Texas, going faster than anyone has ever gone in NASCAR Cup qualifying on a 2.4km track. Busch averaged 323kph on his only lap in the final round of qualifying. Five drivers surpassed the previous qualifying record at the track, Tony Stewart’s 322kph before the fall race three years ago. Denny Hamlin, one of the eight drivers still in contention for the season championship, qualified second. Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones and Kyle Busch also averaged laps of more than 322kph on the high-banked fast track.