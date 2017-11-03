Gritty Zimbabwe take 137-run lead over West Indies

AFP, BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza yesterday fell for 89, but Zimbabwe’s lower order held off the West Indies’ attempts to win the second Test on the final day at Queens Sports Club.

After Raza fell short of a deserved century for the second time in the match, Regis Chakabva and Graeme Cremer batted out 190 deliveries for a 49-run partnership that took Zimbabwe to tea on 259-7, leading by 137.

With Zimbabwe declining the opportunity to declare during the interval, the game headed into the final session with neither side making a compelling case for victory.

The hosts began the fifth day on 140-4 and added just four runs before Peter Moor was caught at gully for 42 off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel.

Malcolm Waller then completed a disappointing series with the bat, scoring just 15 before edging a delivery from leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo to slip.

However, Raza was unmoved, using a review to overturn an incorrect LBW call after he had been given out on 72, before becoming the second player after South Africa’s Jacques Kallis to score 80 or more runs in both innings of a Test and take a five-wicket haul.

His marathon innings looked set to yield a second Test century until a vicious inswinger from Holder knocked back his off-stump.

At that point Zimbabwe were 210-7, leading by just 88, leaving the West Indies with an excellent chance of wrapping up the innings and completing a 2-0 series victory.

However, Chakabva dug in for an unbeaten 48, while captain Cremer faced 105 deliveries to reach tea on 13 not out.