PSG, Bayern advance, Manchester United must wait

AP, GENEVA, Switzerland

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are the first teams in the Champions League knockout rounds after the rivals both won on Tuesday to advance with two games left.

PSG routed RSC Anderlecht 5-0 — with defender Layvin Kurzawa scoring three to outshine Neymar — and Bayern won 2-1 at Celtic.

Manchester United, like PSG, won a fourth straight game, but beating SL Benfica 2-0 was not enough to ensure advancing from Group A.

Meanwhile, for the second time in two weeks, AS Roma put three goals past Chelsea’s experienced defense.

After a rousing 3-3 draw in London, it was a surprisingly comfortable 3-0 win in Rome that began with Stephan El Shaarawy’s powerful shot inside 40 seconds.

El Shaarawy scored again before halftime to punish hesitation by former Roma defender Antonio Rudiger. Diego Perotti struck with a long-range shot midway through the second half.

Roma edged one point ahead of Chelsea in the standings, and there is four-point gap to Atletico Madrid in third place.

Atletico have gone to at least the quarter-finals in each of the past four seasons, but now risk missing out after another draw against newcomers Qarabag of Azerbaijan, 1-1 in Madrid.

Qarabag led in the 40th minute with a header by midfielder Michel, and Atletico equalized with a stunning side-foot shot from Thomas Partey in the 56th. Both teams finished with 10 men.

Atletico host Roma on Nov. 22.

Barcelona and Juventus are still heavily favored to advance despite both sides missing their chance.

Barcelona drew 0-0 at Olympiakos and Juventus needed a late leveler from Gonzalo Higuain to earn a 1-1 draw at Sporting in Lisbon.

The two powerhouses meet in Turin in three weeks’ time, when Barcelona will need only a draw to progress.

Barcelona have 10 points, three points clear of last year’s runners-up Juventus, with Sporting a further three points back.