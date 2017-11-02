West Indies strike after Dowrich-Holder stand

AFP, BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe

Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder both scored centuries before the West Indies’ bowlers yesterday struck four times to strengthen their grip on the second Test against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club.

After Dowrich and Holder shared a record 212-run stand for the eighth wicket to carry the West Indies to a first-innings total of 448 all out on the fourth morning, fast bowler Kemar Roach picked up two wickets before lunch.

Paceman Shannon Gabriel and legspinner Devendra Bishoo followed up with a wicket apiece in the second session before Peter Moor and Sikandar Raza steadied the innings to take Zimbabwe to tea on 66-4, still trailing the West Indies by 56 runs.

Zimbabwe’s chances of ending an 11-match losing streak in Tests had looked good when Raza’s maiden five-wicket haul reduced the West Indies to 230-7 on the third afternoon.

However, Dowrich and Holder constructed the West Indies’ highest eighth-wicket partnership in history, guiding the visitors to stumps on 374-7 before continuing their assault yesterday morning.

Dowrich brought up his maiden Test hundred with a towering six off Cremer, but the partnership was finally ended in the following over when the wicketkeeper-batsman was trapped leg before wicket for 103 by Tendai Chisoro, who finished with figures of 3-113, while Raza ended with 5- 99.

Needing to bat big in their second innings if they wanted to win the match and earn a share of the two-match series, Zimbabwe made a horrific start when Roach dismissed the two openers in consecutive overs.

Craig Ervine and Brendan Taylor attempted to resurrect the innings after lunch with a patient stand, but Taylor was trapped leg before by Gabriel before Ervine was bowled by Bishoo for 22.