Victorious India skipper Kohli salutes bowlers

AFP, KANPUR, India

Skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday hailed India’s death bowling after paceman Jasprit Bumrah helped the hosts pull off a thrilling six-run win over New Zealand and clinch the one-day international series 2-1.

Bumrah claimed three wickets and effected the crucial run-out of Tom Latham in the 48th over to make the visitors falter in their 338-run chase at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, India.

The Black Caps, who looked like favorites with 35 runs required from the final 24 balls, ended on 331-7 despite Latham’s 52-ball 65.

“It was a pretty close game. Credit to New Zealand, they fought hard in this series and forced us to play our best cricket,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“I decided that I’d let the bowler do what he wants to do, and that’s why I was calm.... glad the bowlers came out on top,” added Kohli, who led India to their seventh successive one-day series triumph.

Earlier, sparkling centuries by opening batsman Rohit Sharma and Kohli, who made 113, steered India to 337-6 after being put in to bat.

Sharma, who smashed 147 off 138 balls, and Kohli became the first pair in one-day internationals to record four double-century stands after putting on 230 runs for the second wicket.

“The aim is always to help the team win games, regardless of how many runs I score. Very happy we could get another one in the bag,” Kohli said.

However, it was the superb death bowling by Bumrah that stood out in the big-scoring game.

“Some really good cricket played and great spirit. Credit to Virat and team, they were the better team, just. Lots of promising signs for us,” Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson said. “Tom Latham batted with such clarity in his mind, it was great to watch. Also Henry Nicholls. Ross [Taylor] is not new, but he’s playing nicely as well. Bowlers stuck it out as well.”