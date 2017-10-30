Rose wins in Shanghai as Johnson implodes

AFP, SHANGHAI

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson imploded yesterday as Justin Rose stormed back from eight shots behind overnight to win the US$9.75 million WGC-HSBC Champions by two strokes in a thrilling finale in Shanghai.

The Englishman Rose, who started the concluding day joint fourth, fired a final round 67 to finish 14-under-par 274 and somehow emerge victorious from a nail-biting four-way fight that also included Henrik Stenson and Brooks Koepka.

The trio of Johnson, Stenson and Koepka finished tied in second.

Johnson was chasing a sixth prestigious WGC title and looked to have put himself out of sight on Saturday evening with a handsome six-shot lead on fellow American Koepka in second overnight, but on another blustery day, this time accompanied by smog and cooler temperatures, Johnson started with two bogeys to immediately give the chasing pack hope on the par-72 course.

Johnson, who triumphed at the Sheshan Golf Club in 2013, failed to get his putter going all day and was meticulously pegged back by a combination of Rose, Stenson and Koepka.

There was a moment of levity when a black swan invaded the course, but the heat was on Johnson when he carded another bogey at the par-three 12th and Stenson made birdie.

Johnson’s good friend Koepka and last year’s runner-up Stenson were now a scarcely believable two shots behind.

With the skies becoming gloomier, Johnson was crawling to the finish line.

Rose, last year’s Olympic champion, sunk birdies at 11, 13 and 14 to join Koepka and Stenson in hunting down Johnson.

Reigning US Open champion Koepka whittled Johnson’s once-healthy lead down to a wafer-thin one shot with a birdie at the par-five 14th.

Another birdie chance went begging for Johnson at the 15th, but at least he was able to smile about it. However, not for long as Rose made a seventh birdie at the 16th to draw level in the lead.

Johnson’s horror day unraveled further when he found the bunker with his tee shot at the par-four 16th. His pursuers sensed blood when he carded bogey and Rose and Stenson catapulted over him into the joint lead with two holes to play.

Rose made another birdie at the 17th and made his way to the final hole one shot ahead of Stenson, with Johnson having tumbled to third and Koepka fourth.

SIME DARBY MALAYSIA

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR

Cristie Kerr of the US yesterday captured a 20th career LPGA title at the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia after a sensational 10.7m birdie putt on the final hole earned her a one-stroke victory over Feng Shanshan, Danielle Kang and Jacqui Concolino.

A slight rain delay only intensified the action afterward, with play destined for a four-way playoff until the seasoned Kerr rolled in the massive putt on the 18th hole.

The 40-year-old broke into a huge grin and pointed to the sky immediately after securing the landmark achievement.

Her success ended a strong challenge from defending champion Feng, who came into contention with two birdies in her final three holes.

The two-time Chinese champion was undeterred despite coming up short and vowed to return.

“In the last three holes I made two birdies, and on the last hole, Cristie held that putt. You know, I was just trying to make that putt, but, well, I mean, I didn’t make it,” she said.

Kaohsiung native Candie Kung was one of three to finish in 23rd place with five-under, while Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun settled in 49th with three-over.