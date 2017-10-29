Raptors rally to defeat Lakers on Ball’s birthday

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The Toronto Raptors on Friday erased an early 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 101-92 and spoil the birthday celebrations of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.

Ball, who turned 20 on Friday, scored just five points on 2-of-7 shooting.

He added seven rebounds with six assists and two steals and was benched, along with the rest of the Lakers starters, by frustrated coach Luke Walton with three minutes, 42 seconds remaining and Los Angeles down by eight.

“We gave up a lot of fast-break points, people not getting back,” Ball said. “It was a [starting] unit thing, so that’s why he pulled everybody.”

“Our young guys have to realize, this is an opportunity. This is a privilege to get these types of opportunities. You’ve got to go out there and take those and play extremely hard if you want to win at this level, especially without the mega-super stars on this team,” Walton said.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey said that his players “didn’t show up in the first half,” as his fears of an emotional hangover after two close defeats to the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors materialized.

However, the Raptors rallied behind their top players DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry.

The pair had combined for one point midway through the second quarter, but DeRozan finished with 24 points and Lowry added 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for the ninth triple-double of his career.

“We found a way in the second half, pulled together and played with some toughness,” Casey said.

The Lakers opened the second half by missing their first three shots from the field and turning the ball over three times, opening the door for Toronto.