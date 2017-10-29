Valencia extend winning run to six, pressing Barcelona

Reuters

Valencia yesterday moved to within one point of Spanish La Liga leaders Barcelona by winning 2-1 at lowly Deportivo Alaves, recording a sixth consecutive league victory to post their best-ever start to a season.

Simone Zaza opened the scoring in the 34th minQute for Marcelino’s high-flying side to grab his ninth strike of the campaign and score for the sixth game in a row. Their excellent run came under threat when veteran defender Alexis Ruano headed the hosts level three minutes into the second half.

Former Valencia loanee Munir El Haddadi nearly put Alaves in front with a thunderous strike that was turned away by Brazilian goalkeeper Neto, but the visitors restored their lead after Rodrigo Ely handled a cross in the area.

Spain forward Rodrigo Moreno converted from the penalty spot in the 66th minute to make it seven wins and three draws for Valencia, their best-ever return in the league after 10 games.

UNITED V SPURS

Substitute Anthony Martial’s 81st minute strike yesterday gave Manchester United a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, to keep them in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

After last week’s surprise defeat at Huddersfield Town, Jose Mourinho’s team could ill afford another slip-up, but they found it hard to break down a resilient Spurs defense.

Tottenham, without their top scorer Harry Kane who was ruled out with a hamstring injury, could have gone in front themselves in the 76th minute when Christian Eriksen threaded a superb ball towards Dele Alli, but the England midfielder’s effort went the wrong side of the post.

After Romelu Lukaku headed a Jesse Lingard cross against the post, United finally broke through and it was in direct fashion.

A long ball from keeper David De Gea was flicked on by Lukaku into the path of the on-running Martial and the Frenchman confidently slotted past Hugo Lloris.