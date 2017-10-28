Puppetry museum opens mascots exhibition

AP, STORRS, Connecticut

Ted Giannoulas considers himself to be a performance artist.

He acknowledges that lifting your leg toward an umpire while dressed in a chicken suit does not bring about many comparisons to a ballet dancer or a Broadway actor.

However, Giannoulas said he is honored that his irreverent San Diego Chicken character is being recognized as art in a new exhibit at the University of Connecticut’s Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry.

“I basically took the inanimate object of a costume and became a big fuzzy Harpo Marx,” Giannoulas said in a telephone interview. “As irreverent as it may seem, maybe this exhibit will focus a little more attention to the importance and detail of what a character brings to sports and other events. A lot of people come to these things just to see our comedic antics.”

Museum director John Bell, who is a puppet historian, said he hopes the exhibition, “Mascots! Mask Performance in the 21st Century,” also serves to bring a bit more attention to puppetry and its place in popular culture.

“The culture of masked performance is all around us, at sports events, amusements parks and in advertising,” he said. “But I feel if you asked somebody, people would think of it as being something from some non-Western culture or some primitive context. And yet these characters are vibrant and lively and people have a real attachment to them.”

The exhibit opened last week. It features more than a dozen college and commercial mascot costumes, including Giannoulas’ Chicken, Boston Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster and the University of Nebraska’s Lil’ Red, one of the first inflatable mascots.

There are biographies to read and displays about how mascots are made and the advancements in costume cooling technology.

“Nowadays they make costumes that have air-conditioning,” said Giannoulas, who has been performing his chicken act since 1974, when he was hired to promote a local radio station at a San Diego Padres baseball game. “Not mine. It was a very low tech chicken suit. It was very hot, sweltering and laboring in there.”

On Dec. 5, there will be forum at the institute with A.J. Mass, who spent several years portraying Mr Met for the New York Mets, and Dave Raymond, a professional mascot who was the Philadelphia Phillies’ first Phillie Phanatic.

Mass said it is not easy performing in front of 50,000 fans.

He considered himself a puppeteer, saying he had to move the eyes and eyebrows manually.

“You are much more than a guy in a suit waving,” he said. “You are a character. You are performing.”

Bell said it was not easy getting mascots to donate their costumes or talk about what they do.

There are unwritten rules of the profession, he said, that prevent many mascots from showing themselves outside of their costumes.

“There is a real mystery about them,” he said. “You’re not supposed to know who performs them to preserve the fantasy. It’s not easy to get beyond that.”

And few organizations have thought to preserve their costumes, he said.