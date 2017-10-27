SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY UNION

Haskell out of England squad

Veteran Wasps back-rower James Haskell was left out of England’s squad announced by coach Eddie Jones yesterday for next month’s three internationals at Twickenham, London. The 75-times capped Haskell, a member of the British and Irish Lions squad in New Zealand earlier this year, started the season with a hand injury and has been replaced by uncapped Exeter Chiefs rising star Sam Simmonds. England play Argentina at Twickenham on Nov. 11 before facing Australia and Samoa on successive weekends.

SOCCER

Captain gets airline license

Ghana national team captain Asamoah Gyan has secured a license to open an airline that will be named after his on-field nickname, Baby Jet. Gyan “is working feverishly to establish an airline, called Baby Jet Airlines,” Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said yesterday, according to a copy of a speech delivered at an aviation industry show in Accra. “I want to appeal to other Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, to invest in the rapidly growing aviation sector.” Gyan, 31, is the leading goalscorer for Ghana’s national team with 51 goals and has represented the country at three World Cup finals. He is currently playing for Turkish club Kayserispor. His previous sides include Udinese in Italy and English team Sunderland.

BASKETBALL

Calls for changes to pot laws

Former NBA commissioner David Stern believes medicinal marijuana use should be allowed, but the league says it would not allow players to use it for recreational use. Stern was interviewed by former NBA player Al Harrington for the Web site Uninterrupted’s documentary Concept of Cannabis. Stern said he thought there was “universal agreement that marijuana for medical purposes should be completely legal.” Adam Silver, who replaced Stern as commissioner in 2014, has said he is interested in studying more about the safety of medicinal marijuana, but Stern, who spent 30 years as commissioner, seemed ready to go a step further in his interview. “I think we have to change the collective bargaining agreement and let you do what is legal in your state,” he said. “If marijuana is now in the process of being legalized, I think you should be allowed to do what’s legal in your state.”

GOLF

Golfer motivated by funeral

Kiradech Aphibarnrat dressed in black and played with purpose yesterday in the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai. He ran off 10 birdies to offset a sloppy start and wound up with a seven-under 65. Kiradech choked back tears talking about his beloved late king. “It’s not an easy situation, because it’s hard to explain how deeply our king was loved and how sadly he is missed,” Kiradech said. “When he passed away last year, it caused a lot of upset to all the Thai people. He will always hold a special place in my heart, but he loved sport and he would have been the first to say the show must go on.” Bhumibol loved sport so much that he donated the trophy for an event called the Royal Trophy, matches between golfers from Asia and Europe that took place from 2006 through 2013. Europe won the final edition by one point, through Kiradech went 3-0 that week.