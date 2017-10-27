Canada beats US 5-1 on women’s ice hockey tour

AP, BOSTON

In a women’s ice hockey rivalry that has seen medals turn from gold to silver in a matter of seconds, or a few centimeters, the US and Canada are just not sure what to make of the recent spate of blowouts.

Three days after the US won 5-2 in Quebec to open a seven-game pre-Olympic exhibition tour, Canada responded with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday that shocked the US and the sold-out crowd at Boston University’s Agganis Arena.

“We’re trying to get used to playing each other,” Canadian forward Natalie Spooner said, who scored twice. “We’re going to have to keep getting better, because I’m sure they’re going to keep getting better, too.”

Laura Fortino’s short-handed goal five minutes into the second period broke a 1-1 tie, before Spooner and Meghan Agosta scored 82 seconds apart at the end of the period to make it 4-1.

Spooner also scored in the first period, Marie-Philip Poulin added one in the third and Genevieve Lacasse stopped 37 shots for Canada.

Emily Pfalzer scored the only goal for the US team, tying the game midway through the first. Nicole Hensley stopped 12 of 16 shots before Alex Rigsby came on for the third period and stopped six of seven shots.

The only two real powers in women’s hockey, the US and Canada, have played in the gold medal game of every single world championship and all but one Olympics since the sport was added to the Winter Games in 1998.

Five of the last six world championships have been one-goal games; four of them needed overtime. At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, Canada took the US to overtime — and won — after a length-of-the-ice US shot at an empty net rolled into the post and bounced wide.

So it was a bit of a surprise when the US won the opener of the Olympic tuneup exhibition tour by three goals.

And perhaps even more shocking that Canada came back a few days later and dropped a 5-1 win on the hosts.

“It was almost the exact opposite,” US coach Robb Stauber said. “Except we only got one.”