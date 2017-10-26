Windies spin to 177-run victory

AP, BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe

Devendra Bishoo spun the West Indies to a 117-run win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday in the first Test, collecting nine wickets in the match as victory was secured right at the end of day four.

Legspinner Bishoo returned 5-79 in the first innings and 4-105 in the second as Zimbabwe were all out for 316 chasing a target of 434.

Bishoo’s performance in the first innings was game-changing, helping to bowl the home team out for 159 and allowing West Indies to take a 60-run first-innings lead.

The West Indies set the big target after half-centuries by Kraigg Brathwaite (86) and Roston Chase (95) took them to 373 all out in their second innings.

Seeking a century, Chase added just four runs to his overnight score before he was bowled by Sean Williams early.

Zimbabwe resisted with 57 from opener Hamilton Masakadza and 73 from Brendan Taylor at the start of their chase, but Bishoo ran through Zimbabwe’s middle order for his four second-innings wickets, while Chase (2-61) sealed victory by ending a stubborn 53-run last-wicket partnership for Zimbabwe between Chris Mpofu and Kyle Jarvis.

Mpofu and Jarvis forced the West Indies to take the extra half-hour to close out the win.

Mpofu struck four fours and a six for his 33 off 32 balls, finally falling caught on the long-on boundary attempting another big shot.

Slow bowlers took 28 of the 40 wickets in the Test, underlying the spin-friendly nature of the Bulawayo track.

The second and final Test starts on Sunday at Queens Sports Club.