Wentz shines in Eagles victory

AP, PHILADELPHIA

The Philadelphia Eagles keep losing key players, but are still winning games thanks to No. 11.

Carson Wentz on Monday tossed four touchdown passes and ran for a career-best 63 yards, helping the Eagles overcome losing nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters in a 34-24 win over the Washington Redskins.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks also went down with an ankle injury. Peters was carted off the field and Hicks left the stadium on crutches.

Coach Doug Pederson did not have any updates on their status after the game.

“This is a resilient group and we’ve seen it over the first two months of the season,” Pederson said.

They will be fine as long as Wentz is under center.

The second-year quarterback made one highlight play after another in front of a national audience.

Wentz has led the NFL-best Eagles (6-1) to five straight wins and is an early frontrunner for the Most Valuable Player award.

“He is amazing,” receiver Nelson Agholor said. “I talk about how great and how athletic he is, and how he has a great arm, but the attention to detail, the film study, the professionalism he has is second to none.”

Kirk Cousins threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns for the Redskins (3-3).

“Carson made some unbelievable plays there in crunch-time situations,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “We lost and it wasn’t good enough by anybody, offensively, but Kirk competed and made some great throws, some great plays.”

The Eagles went three-and-out three times in their first four drives and had only 57 total yards before Wentz hit Mack Hollins in stride with a perfect 64-yard touchdown pass to tie it at 10-10.

That got the offense rolling.

Wentz connected with Zach Ertz for 46 yards on the next series and found him again for a four-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-10.

After getting the second-half kickoff, the Eagles drove 86 yards for another touchdown. Peters was injured during the series and fans chanted his name, while teammates surrounded the cart.

Wentz finished the drive off with a play that Peters would appreciate.

While being hit by two defenders and falling forward, Wentz lofted a nine-yard touchdown pass to Corey Clement.

Wentz then fired a 10-yard touchdown pass to Agholor to expand the lead to 31-17.

Wentz kept that drive alive by escaping a sack and running 17 yards on third-and-eight.

Cousins tossed a seven-yard touchdown to Chris Thompson to give the Redskins a 10-3 lead.

He connected with Jordan Reed on a five-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 24-17 and threw a 12-yard pass to Reed to cap the scoring.