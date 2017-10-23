SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

HOCKEY

Fans help with anthem

Fans came to the rescue of a girl who apparently forgot the words while singing the US national anthem at a New Jersey Devils game. Lauralie Mufute started singing The Star-Spangled Banner before the Devils’ game on Friday night against the Sharks, when she stumbled after the words “whose broad stripes and bright stars.” She paused for a moment, then restarted the stanza, but stumbled again before reaching “through the perilous night.” The crowd of more than 14,000 at the Prudential Center jumped in, picking up where she left off and finishing the anthem. The Jersey City girl mouthed the rest of the lyrics as the crowd sang, then flashed an appreciative smile. Afterward, the Devils said on Twitter: “Tonight at @PruCenter, the Jersey crowd picks up the primary assist during the national anthem.” New Jersey lost to San Jose 3-0.

GYMNASTICS

Ex-coach pushes trial move

Attorneys for a former Michigan State and US Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are pushing to have his trial moved out of the Lansing area. The Lansing State Journal reported that attorneys representing Larry Nassar filed a change-of-venue request because of what they called “inflammatory and sustained media coverage” that they say has made it difficult for Nassar to get a fair trial in the area. The media attention grew more intense last week when 21-year-old 2012 Olympic gold medal gymnast McKayla Maroney wrote on Twitter that Nassar started assaulting her when she was 13. Nassar has pleaded not guilty to nearly two dozen charges in Michigan. He has pleaded guilty to three child pornography charges in an unrelated case, but has not been sentenced.

RUGBY UNION

Lopez out with broken ankle

French fly-half Camille Lopez is to miss the autumn internationals as well as the Six Nations after breaking his ankle in Clermont’s 24-7 European Cup win over Northampton on Saturday. The 28-year-old Lopez, capped 16 times by France, was left writhing in agony after a sickening clash with Northampton’s Nick Groom in the 23rd minute of the game. The injury was later diagnosed as a broken left ankle which will sideline Lopez for “around five months,” coach Franck Azema said.

RUGBY UNION

Folau will miss tour to rest

Star fullback Israel Folau will miss Australia’s end-of-season tour to Japan and Britain following a long, demanding season, coach Michael Cheika said yesterday. Folau was to play for the Wallabies against the Barbarians on Saturday, but that will be his final match for the year in a bid to freshen him up for next season, Cheika said.

BASKETBALL

Paul’s injury ‘week-to-week’

The Houston Rockets might be without All-Star point guard Chris Paul for weeks because of an injured left knee. Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni on Saturday told reporters in Houston that the team will hold Paul out until the knee is completely healed. The team has not offered any specifics on the injury, other than the knee is bruised. D’Antoni said that Paul’s status is “more week-to-week” than day-to-day, and that there is no firm timetable for a return. Paul labored through Houston’s season-opening win at Golden State on Tuesday. He did not play when the Rockets faced Sacramento on Wednesday. Houston defeated Dallas 107-91 in their home opener on Saturday night.