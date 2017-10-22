Rookie Lonzo Ball shines as Lakers outlast Phoenix

AP, PHOENIX, Arizona

Lonzo Ball on Friday night barely missed a triple-double with 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in his second NBA game as the Los Angeles Lakers held on to beat the Phoenix Suns 132-130.

The Suns had a chance to tie it with 1.2 seconds to play, but T.J. Warren missed the first of two free throws. That meant he had to miss the second intentionally and hope for a rebound, but the Suns could not get a decent shot off before the buzzer.

Ball, the No. 2 overall pick this year who is a week shy of his 20th birthday, took over down the stretch, scoring eight points in a two-and-a-half-minute span. His final basket during that run, a floating layup, put Los Angeles ahead 130-122 with 1 minute, 35 seconds to play.

However, the Suns came roaring back behind Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker, whose three-pointer with 6.4 seconds left cut it to 131-130.

Brandon Ingram made one of two free throws to give Phoenix one last chance and Warren was fouled by Ingram on an inbounds play.

However, the free throw was off the back of the rim and the Lakers survived.

WARRIORS 128, PELICANS 120

In New Orleans, Klay Thomspon scored 31 points and Stephen Curry added 28 as Golden State easily erased a 15-point first-half deficit to beat New Orleans.

Kevin Durant added 22 points for the Warriors, who won for the first time this season after dropping their opener to Houston.

New Orleans are still looking for their first victory after two games, shooting well early in both games before fading in the second half.

Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds for the Pelicans, while fellow big man DeMarcus Cousins also had 35 points.

After trailing by double digits much of the fourth quarter, the Pelicans pulled as close as five points down on Cousins’ trey with about three minutes to go.

However, Thompson responded immediately with a three-pointer, and Golden State remained comfortably in control from there.

CAVALIERS 116, BUCKS 97

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, LeBron James had 24 points and eight assists, while Kyle Korver hit three straight three-pointers in a big third-quarter run as Cleveland defeated Milwaukee.

Kevin Love added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavs. Their 15-5 spurt over the final 4 minutes, 25 seconds of the third quarter, sparked by Korver’s long-range shooting, opened a 13-point lead.

The defending Eastern Conference champions started the season with a second straight victory over an East contender after beating the Boston Celtics in their home opener.

Korver finished with 17 points and was five of six from three-point territory.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

In other results, it was:

‧ Celtics 102, 76ers 92

‧ Timberwolves 100, Jazz 97

‧ Nets 126, Magic 121

‧ Hornets 109, Hawks 91

‧ Trail Blazers 114, Pacers 96

‧ Wizards 115, Pistons 111

‧ Kings 93, Mavericks 88