Capitals beat Red Wings 4-3 in OT

AP, DETROIT, Michigan

Alex Ovechkin’s power-play goal at 1 minute, 56 seconds of overtime gave the Washington Capitals a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.

T.J. Oshie forced the extra session for the Capitals, tying it with 1 minute, 1 second left in regulation with a power-play goal of his own.

Ovechkin drew a tripping penalty on Trevor Daley in overtime, then won it with his 10th goal of the season — a slap shot from the left circle that beat Petr Mrazek to the glove side.

Tomas Tatar scored twice in the third period for Detroit. His second goal came on the power play after John Carlson was called for delay of game. However, Dylan Larkin was whistled for the same penalty toward the end of the period, and Oshie was able to tie it at 3-3 with Caps goalie Braden Holtby pulled.

Darren Helm scored a short-handed goal for the Red Wings in the second. Andre Burakovsky tied it for the Capitals in the final minute of that period, and Jay Beagle added a short-handed goal of his own in the third for Washington.

PENGUINS 4, PANTHERS 3

In Sunrise, Florida, Conor Sheary backhanded a power-play goal past James Reimer with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left to help Pittsburgh beat Florida.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, while Sidney Crosby and Carter Rowney also scored for the Penguins. Matthew Murray stopped 28 shots and Phil Kessell had two assists.

MacKenzie Weegar scored his first NHL goal, while Aleksander Barkov and Jamie McGinn also scored for the Panthers.

Reimer, who came in to relieve an injured Robert Luongo with 15 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third, made 11 stops.

Luongo made 33 saves before he left with a hand injury. He was hurt when Sheary backed into him, forcing his right hand hard against the post.

DUCKS 6, CANADIENS 2

In Anaheim, California, Derek Grant scored the first two goals of his NHL career, getting the second while Anaheim scored three goals in a 97-second span of the third period against Montreal.

Brandon Montour, Antoine Vermette and Chris Wagner had a goal and an assist apiece for the Ducks, who scored just two goals in their previous two games before shredding Montreal goalie Carey Price.

Dennis Rasmussen also scored his first goal for the Ducks during Anaheim’s three-goal first period.

John Gibson made 49 saves for Anaheim, including a franchise-record 28 during a wild second period.

Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher scored, while Price made 39 saves for the Canadiens (1-6-1), who have lost seven straight during their worst start to a season since 1941.

JETS 4, WILD 3

In Winnipeg, Manitoba, Blake Wheeler scored the 200th goal of his NHL career with 6 minutes, 46 seconds left as Winnipeg held off Minnesota for coach Paul Maurice’s 600th victory.

The Wild turned the puck over just outside their blue line and Kyle Connor fed a pass to Wheeler, who used a deke to beat goalie Devin Dubnyk at 13 minutes, 14 seconds. The former University of Minnesota star’s score made up for a disallowed Winnipeg goal midway through the period.

Jets center Mark Scheifele appeared to have poked in the go-ahead goal, but it was overturned on a Minnesota challenge that Wheeler interfered with Dubnyk.

Patrik Laine had a pair of power-play goals and Nikolaj Ehlers added his sixth goal of the season for Winnipeg.

Scheifele and Dustin Byfuglien each had two assists and Wheeler added one, while Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.