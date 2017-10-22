Ji secures lead at Swinging Skirts

AP, TAIPEI

Ji Eun-hee yesterday carded a three-under 69 to open up a six-stroke lead after the third round of the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship.

Ji, who shared the overnight lead with Jenny Shin, recovered from a bogey on the par-four fifth with four birdies for a 10-under 206 total. The South Korean veteran is looking for her first win since the 2009 US Women’s Open.

Lydia Ko carded seven birdies against a bogey and a double-bogey on the 17th for the day’s lowest round of 68 and is tied for second with Shin at four-under 212.

“It was pretty tough out there with the wind being pretty strong and starting from the first hole,” Ko said. “It kind of progressively picked up. I played solid and made a few good putts. A little careless plus little mistakes on 17, but it’s always nice to be able to finish with a birdie on the last.”

Shin had three bogeys on her way to a 75, but the LPGA Tour veteran was not ruling out a surprise today.

“Everybody has a bad day,” Shin said. “Everybody has a good day. That was my bad day. So hopefully tomorrow I can come back with a solid round and hopefully try to catch the leader.”

Cristie Kerr shot a 70 and was tied for fourth in a group that included Brittany Altomare (75).

Top-ranked Ryu So-yeon and No. 2 Park Sung-hyun, the US LPGA Tour rookie of the year, again struggled to find their rhythm. Ryu finished with a 75 for a share of 16th place, while Park was six-over after a 73.

Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US carded a third-round one-under 71 to rise to a share of 16th.

Taiwan’s Yani Tseng hit even-par for the second straight day to move up into a share of 22nd, while Hsu Wei-ling (71) and Min Lee (74) improved from the second day to finish tied for 27th and 48th respectively.

Chien Pei-yun carded a three-over 75 to edge higher into sole possession of 60th place, while Cheng Ssu-chia’s five-over 70 saw her fall to 80th.

Additional reporting by staff writer