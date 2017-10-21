Shin, Ji share the lead after day two of Swinging Skirts

AP, TAIPEI

Jenny Shin yesterday shot a five-under-par 67 for a share of the lead with Ji Eun-hee after the second round of the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship.

Shin offset a pair of bogeys with seven birdies at the Miramar Golf Country Club in New Taipei City, including a birdie-birdie finish.

“I had a really good break back there on the 18th hole,” Shin said. “My tee shot went to the right, but I got relief because it was completely underwater, and I took advantage of that. Made the putt on 17, so I wanted to keep running at it and made my last putt on 18.”

First-round leader Ji made a pair of bogeys and two birdies early, but birdied the par-five 18th for a 71.

“Not as great as yesterday, but I don’t feel really bad,” Ji said. “I just struggled with my putting this first nine, and I get just a little bit better on the back nine. I just made it out a little bit. I’m pretty happy to make a birdie on the last.”

The leaders are at seven-under 137, one ahead of Brittany Altomare, who carded a 68.

“I’ve just felt more and more comfortable out here,” Altomare said. “My caddie throughout the year, Dewi, she helped me stay confident and be comfortable in those positions, whereas last year, I didn’t feel so confident and comfortable.”

Australia’s Su Oh was in sole possession of fourth place on five-under after she eagled the 18th hole to complete the day’s lowest score of 66, which also included two bogeys and six birdies.

Top-ranked Ryu So-yeon fired a 68 to move into contention at three-under 141, four off the pace.

Taiwan’s Yani Tseng and Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US finished the round on one-over 145 totals for a share of 28th place, while Hsu Wei-ling carded a three-over 75 for the round to fall to 42nd place.

Min Lee, who lead the local players after the first round, plummeted to a share of 49th after carding a six-over 78 yesterday.

Park Sung-hyun, the US LPGA Tour rookie of the year, continued to struggle and shot a 73 to finish the round in a group sharing 54th on five-over 149.

Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun slid to a share of 54th after carding a four-over 76 for the round, while Cheng Ssu-chia was alone in 78th on seven-over 160.

Additional reporting by staff writer