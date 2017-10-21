Home / Sports
Sat, Oct 21, 2017 - Page 16　

Shin, Ji share the lead after day two of Swinging Skirts

AP, TAIPEI

Jenny Shin yesterday shot a five-under-par 67 for a share of the lead with Ji Eun-hee after the second round of the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship.

Shin offset a pair of bogeys with seven birdies at the Miramar Golf Country Club in New Taipei City, including a birdie-birdie finish.

“I had a really good break back there on the 18th hole,” Shin said. “My tee shot went to the right, but I got relief because it was completely underwater, and I took advantage of that. Made the putt on 17, so I wanted to keep running at it and made my last putt on 18.”

First-round leader Ji made a pair of bogeys and two birdies early, but birdied the par-five 18th for a 71.

“Not as great as yesterday, but I don’t feel really bad,” Ji said. “I just struggled with my putting this first nine, and I get just a little bit better on the back nine. I just made it out a little bit. I’m pretty happy to make a birdie on the last.”

The leaders are at seven-under 137, one ahead of Brittany Altomare, who carded a 68.

“I’ve just felt more and more comfortable out here,” Altomare said. “My caddie throughout the year, Dewi, she helped me stay confident and be comfortable in those positions, whereas last year, I didn’t feel so confident and comfortable.”

Australia’s Su Oh was in sole possession of fourth place on five-under after she eagled the 18th hole to complete the day’s lowest score of 66, which also included two bogeys and six birdies.

Top-ranked Ryu So-yeon fired a 68 to move into contention at three-under 141, four off the pace.

Taiwan’s Yani Tseng and Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US finished the round on one-over 145 totals for a share of 28th place, while Hsu Wei-ling carded a three-over 75 for the round to fall to 42nd place.

Min Lee, who lead the local players after the first round, plummeted to a share of 49th after carding a six-over 78 yesterday.

Park Sung-hyun, the US LPGA Tour rookie of the year, continued to struggle and shot a 73 to finish the round in a group sharing 54th on five-over 149.

Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun slid to a share of 54th after carding a four-over 76 for the round, while Cheng Ssu-chia was alone in 78th on seven-over 160.

Additional reporting by staff writer

This story has been viewed 666 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top