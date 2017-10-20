Schwartz hat-trick carries Blues over Blackhawks 5-2

AP, ST LOUIS, Missouri

Jaden Schwartz had his third career hat-trick to help the St Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Schwartz has four goals and six assists this season and has at least one point in six of the Blues’ first seven games. It was his 51st career multipoint game and fourth this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist, while Kyle Brodziak also scored and Jake Allen made 22 saves.

Duncan Keith and Ryan Hartman had late goals for the Blackhawks, while Corey Crawford made 28 saves.

In the first period, Schwartz tucked a backhanded pass from Tarasenko for the first goal.

He left the game eight minutes later after going awkwardly head-first into the boards after getting tangled with Richard Panik on a partial short-handed break.

Schwartz returned in the second period and gave the Blues a 2-0 lead at 5 minutes, 59 seconds. Allen’s outlet pass off the boards created a two-on-one with Schwartz and Sammy Blais.

Schwartz completed the hat-trick with an empty-net goal.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, RED WINGS 3

In Toronto, Curtis McElhinney made 30 saves in his season debut as Toronto scored four times in the first period in a victory over Detroit.

Starting in place of Frederik Andersen, McElhinney stopped 15 shots in the third period to hold off the Red Wings.

Nazem Kadri, Zach Hyman, Auston Matthews, Connor Brown, Morgan Rielly and William Nylander scored to help Toronto improve to an NHL-best 6-1-0. They were coming off a 2-0 victory at Washington on Tuesday night.

Henrik Zetterberg, Tomas Tatar, Jonathan Ericsson scored for the Red Wings, while Nick Jensen had three assists.