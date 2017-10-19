Police investigating more than 2,000 child abuse referrals

Guardian

The specialist British police unit investigating child abuse in soccer has received 142 new referrals since publishing its last updated figures in June and is investigating complaints involving more than 330 clubs.

The figures released on Tuesday reveal that information forwarded by police forces to Operation Hydrant up to Sept. 28 amount to 2,028 referrals, an increase of 142 on the previous figure at the end of June.

A total of 688 referrals came from the UK National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) with 1,340 from the police forces that were contacted.

The statistics provided from Operation Hydrant reveal that a total of 331 clubs have been impacted since Andy Woodward’s interview in November last year sparked the now countrywide investigation.

The vast majority of referrals relate to soccer.

However, a number of other sports have also been the subject of 27 referrals. These referrals include basketball, rugby union, gymnastics, martial arts, tennis, wrestling, golf, sailing, athletics, cricket and swimming.

“Allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse are complex and often require specialist skills and knowledge and can take time to progress. However, all allegations and information received by police forces across the country are being acted upon,” said chief constable Simon Bailey, the UK National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for child protection.

“We continue to urge anyone who may have been a victim of child sexual abuse to report it, if they are ready to do so, by dialing 101, or contacting the dedicated NSPCC helpline, regardless of how long ago the abuse may have taken place. We will listen and treat all reports sensitively and seriously. Anyone with any information regarding child sexual abuse is also urged to come forward,” he added.

“When allegations are reported it enables police to assess whether there are current safeguarding risks and ensure that appropriate action is being taken to prevent children being abused today,” Bailey said.