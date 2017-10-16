SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

MARATHON

Melbourne won in 2:14:08

Kenya’s Isaac Birir and Celia Sullohern of Australia yesterday won the men’s and women’s races at the Melbourne Marathon respectively. Birir clocked two hours, 14 minutes and eight seconds, beating compatriot John Langat by 19 seconds. He was well outside the best time for the course, set in 2013 by Kenya’s Dominic Ondora at two hours, 10 minutes and 47 seconds. Sullohern clipped nearly five minutes from her personal best to win the women’s race in two hours, 29 minutes and 28 seconds for the fourth-best time by an Australian woman on home soil. The race attracted more than 30,000 runners and finished with a lap of the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

BOXING

Horn may fight McGregor

Australia’s Jeff Horn will defend his World Boxing Organization welterweight title against England’s Gary Corcoran in December before a potential blockbuster bout with UFC star Conor McGregor, reports said yesterday. Horn stunned Manny Pacquiao in a unanimous 12-round points decision in July, with the Filipino great pulling out of a planned rematch later this year. This has opened the door to Corcoran, with the bout set for Dec. 13 in Brisbane as part of a two-fight deal inked with the Queensland state government, the Brisbane Courier-Mail said. Known as “Hell Raiser,” Corcoran has 17 wins and one defeat to Horn’s 17 wins and one draw. If he wins, Horn then hopes to fight mixed martial arts champion McGregor.

FOOTBALL

Patriots rookie in accident

New England Patriots rookie Harvey Langi and his wife were on Friday involved in a three-vehicle accident when they were rear-ended by another car, the NFL team said on Saturday. The chain-reaction accident sent five people to the hospital and involved serious injuries, but there were no details regarding the 25-year-old Langi’s injuries, ESPN reported. On the official injury report, the Patriots listed Langi as out for yesterday’s game at the New York Jets with a back injury.

SOCCER

‘Scandalous’ call: Wenger

Arsene Wenger said that Arsenal were the victims of a “scandalous” penalty decision in their shock 2-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday. Wenger’s side were leading through Per Mertesacker’s first-half goal when referee Neil Swarbrick ruled that a challenge from Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin on Richarlison was worthy of a penalty. Television replays suggested that Richarlison made the most of minimal contact, but Watford’s Troy Deeney stepped up to convert the spot-kick. Wenger was furious with the penalty, saying: “It was a scandalous decision, but what can we do? Nothing. You can talk and talk, but at the end of the day they scored.”

BASKETBALL

Cavs shed four from roster

The Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday trimmed their roster ahead of the upcoming NBA season, trading forward Richard Jefferson and guard Kay Felder to Atlanta while releasing center Kendrick Perkins and guard Isaac Hamilton. The Hawks, who released Felder and Jefferson to save US$3.8 million in combined salary, also received second-round picks in the 2019 and 2020 NBA Draft from Cleveland. Atlanta sent the Cavaliers the draft rights to 22-year-old Greek forward Dimitrios Agravanis, who has played the past four years for Olympiacos of Greece, and Ukrainian guard Sergiy Gladyr, who has played the past two seasons for Monaco.