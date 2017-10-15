WNBA’s San Antonio Stars plan move to Las Vegas

AFP, NEW YORK

Once shunned by US sports leagues over concerns gambling ties could erode fan faith in uncompromised results, Las Vegas appears ready to welcome its third pro sports team in 16 months.

ESPN reported on Friday that the San Antonio Stars of the Women’s NBA will be sold to an undisclosed buyer who will relocate the team to Las Vegas for next year’s season, citing unnamed sources.

The Stars, owned by the Spurs Sports and Entertainment (SS&E) group that owns the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs, on Thursday said they were in negotiations to sell the team to a buyer that would move the club, but did not specify where.

“This was an extremely difficult decision as all of us at SS&E are proud of what the Stars have accomplished on the court and in the San Antonio community,” a team statement said.

Should the Stars move to Las Vegas, they would join the National Hockey League Vegas Golden Knights, an expansion team finalized in June last year, that begin its opening season earlier this month and arrive ahead of the NFL Oakland Raiders, who are set to move to Las Vegas in 2019 or 2020 and eventually into a new stadium.