SPORTS BRIEFS

BASEBALL

Game postponed by rain

Torrential rain forced Major League Baseball to postpone Tuesday’s National League Division Series Game 4 between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals by 24 hours, the league said on Tuesday. The Cubs had been looking to lock up the best-of-five series with a victory after taking a 2-1 lead over the Nationals at Wrigley Field on Monday. However, steady rain over Chicago delayed the start of Game 4, and with no letup, league officials pushed back the game. Despite the delay, any fifth game in the series would still take place today.

CRICKET

India reassures Australia

Indian Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore yesterday sought to reassure Australia’s cricketers about their safety after a rock shattered a window on the bus taking them to their hotel after a series-leveling win in the second Twenty20 international. “Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel,” batsman Aaron Finch said on Twitter after the eight-wicket win against India. Rathore, an Olympic silver medalist in shooting, said there were tight security arrangements in place for the Australia team. A Cricket Australia spokesman told reporters that they were “satisfied with the levels of security provided.”

RUGBY UNION

Ledesma to coach Jaguares

Mario Ledesma is to leave his assistant coaching job with the Wallabies to return home and coach the Jaguares in Super Rugby. The Australian Rugby Union yesterday said in a statement that Ledesma would assume the head coaching role for the Jaguares after Australia’s third and final Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand in Brisbane on Saturday next week. Ledesma, a 44-year-old former hooker, played 84 Tests for Argentina over 16 years before then-Stade Francais head coach Michael Cheika signed Ledesma as his assistant. Ledesma then joined Cheika in Sydney at New South Wales Waratahs for the start of the 2015 Super Rugby season before signing on as Australia’s forwards coach ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

SOCCER

HK fans jeer China anthem

Hong Kong soccer supporters on Tuesday again jeered China’s national anthem as tensions between sections of the territory’s population and Chinese authorities continue to simmer. A group of fans at Hong Kong Stadium for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup qualifier against Malaysia booed during The March of the Volunteers in a continuing show of defiance that began in the aftermath of the territory’s 2014 pro-democracy protests. Hong Kong Football Association chairman Brian Leung declined to comment on the behavior of the fans. “We always welcome fans to come and support the Hong Kong team,” he was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post. “Our focus is solely on sport and we are not going to discuss subjects other than that.” Soccer matches have increasingly become venues for the voicing of discontent from those in Hong Kong who are unhappy with China’s role in running the territory since the handover of sovereignty from Britain in 1997. Hong Kong won Tuesday’s game against Malaysia 2-0 to move closer to securing a place at the Asian Cup finals in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.