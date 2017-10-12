AIBA provisionally suspends president Wu amid infighting

Reuters

The International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) Taiwanese president Wu Ching-kuo has been provisionally suspended by a disciplinary commission, the Olympic sport’s governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Swiss-based organization has been riven with infighting for months, with Wu pitted against most of the executive committee, who failed to remove him through a vote of no confidence in July.

AIBA said on its Web site (aiba.org) that the 70-year-old was on Monday served with a provisional and immediate suspension from duties pending the conclusion of a complaint against him.

The association said that the complaint, made by 11 AIBA executive committee members on Oct. 1, alleged that Wu had “violated and continues to violate various provisions of AIBA’s statutes and codes” and demanded his suspension.

“The chairman of the commission and the commission panel assigned to this matter believe that the situation is urgent and require immediate provisional measures be ordered,” the statement added.

There was no immediate comment from Wu and AIBA officials, including executive director William Louis-Marie, who did not respond to attempts by telephone and e-mail to contact him.

Wu, who was elected AIBA president in 2006 and is a member of the International Olympic Committee’s executive board, has rejected claims of financial mismanagement and accused opponents of “political maneuvering” as part of a power struggle.