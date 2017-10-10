Wahab Riaz strikes, but Sri Lanka in command

AFP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Paceman Wahab Riaz on Sunday took three wickets in a fiery spell, but Sri Lanka were still in the driving seat after the third day of the second day-night Test in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Riaz grabbed 3-10 to derail Sri Lanka’s second innings — 34-5 at the close — but the visitors were still in a strong position with an overall lead of 254 runs with five wickets intact.

Riaz dismissed Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal leg before wicket for a duck in the final over before the close to give Pakistan a faint hope of turning the tables, but it will be an uphill task for their faltering batsmen to improve in the second innings.

Pakistan were dismissed for 262 in their first innings, conceding a big 220-run lead following Sri Lanka’s first innings 482.

It was paceman Mohammad Abbas who started the slide, having opener Kaushal Silva caught behind for 3, before Riaz dismissed first-innings century-maker Dimuth Karunaratne for 7.

He then had debutant Sadeera Samarawickrama out for 13 in a hostile spell of 3.3 overs.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah had nightwatchman Suranga Lakmal out for 1 as Pakistan started to stage a fightback.

At the close Kusal Mendis was unbeaten on 8.

Sri Lanka spinners Dilruwan Perera (3-72) and Rangana Herath (3-84) had bundled Pakistan out just after dinner to put Sri Lanka in sight of a series win.

They won the first Test by 21 runs in Abu Dhabi.

Only Azhar Ali (59) and Haris Sohail (56) offered some resistance as the Pakistan batsmen once again flopped on a batting-friendly Dubai Stadium pitch, losing their final six wickets for 82 runs.

It was still 21 runs short of the follow-on mark, but Sri Lanka did not enforce it.

Ali and Sohail lifted Pakistan from a precarious 109-4 during a battling fifth-wicket stand of 71, but once Ali was gone the innings folded.

Herath trapped Ali leg before wicket and reviewed it to overturn a not-out decision, triggering the collapse.

Ali hit six fours in his patient knock.