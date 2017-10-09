India’s Sadhu takes first Asian Tour win in Taipei

AFP, TAIPEI

India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu yesterday shot a two-under-par 70 to claim his first Asian Tour victory at the Yeangder Tournament Players Championship in Taiwan.

Sandhu edged American Johannes Veerman to the title after trading three birdies against one bogey and ended with a total of 12-under-par 276 at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club.

“I’m still shaking from the last putt, but now that I’m thinking about it, it is absolutely amazing,” Sandhu said. “I’m proud of myself that I was able to focus on my own my game. I was just trying to hit the next shot the best that I could and I won.”

He became the 10th first-time Asian Tour winner this year.

Veerman almost forced a play-off when his eagle chip on the 18th hole hit the pin, but ended up a runner-up for the second time in his career on the Asian Tour.

Local star Lu Wei-chih, who came back following brain surgery in 2012, posted a 72 to finish third after firing four birdies against as many bogeys.

Taiwan had a strong showing at the tournament, with three competitors finishing within the top 20.

Sung Mao-chang finished three places behind Lu with seven under to settle in sixth alongside Prom Meesawat of Thailand and Antonio Lascuna of the Philippines.

Kao Shang-hung placed 16th with three under.

Other Taiwanese finishers in the top 50 included Lin Wen-ko (21st, -1), Wang Wei-lun (25th, par), Yeh Wei-tze (36th, +2), Wang Tsung-chieh (39th, +3), Chan Shih-chang (39th, +3), Hsieh Chi-hsien (39th, +2), Hsieh Tung-hung (39th, +3), Lee Chieh-po (49th, +4), Lee Chia-hao (49th, +4) and Wang Wei-hsuan (49th, +4).

Additional reporting by staff writer