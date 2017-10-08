Kiev rejects Austria extradition plea for former judo champ

AFP, VIENNA

Kiev has rejected Austria’s request to extradite former Olympic judo champion Peter Seisenbacher, wanted on charges of child sex abuse, Vienna said on Friday.

However, Ukrainian authorities have given the 57-year-old Austrian five days to leave the country, the Austrian Federal Ministry of Justice said.

“The Austrian embassy in Kiev has informed us that there has been a negative extradition decision and that Mr Seisenbacher has to leave the country by Oct. 12,” ministry spokeswoman Britta Tichy-Martin said.

The double Olympic champion was arrested in Kiev at Vienna’s request on Aug. 1 after seven months on the run.

Seisenbacher was then released in the middle of last month pending the extradition hearing.

He had been due to face trial in Austria in December last year over charges that he sexually abused two girls he was coaching in Vienna between the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He allegedly abused one of them from the age of 11, over a three-year-period.

He was also accused of having attempted to sexually assault a third girl.

Prosecutors in Vienna issued an international warrant for his arrest after he failed to turn up for a court hearing.

Seisenbacher, who won middleweight gold in Los Angeles in 1984 and again in Seoul four years later, then dropped off the map.

There were even rumors he might have committed suicide until he resurfaced in Ukraine earlier this year.

Kiev officials told reporters last month that, according to the country’s law, the statute of limitations to prosecute him in Ukraine had expired.

Seisenbacher, who is also a former world and European champion, has always refused to comment on the allegations against him.