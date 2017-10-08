Knights win inaugural game by rallying past Stars

AFP, DALLAS

James Neal scored the first goal in franchise history and added the game winner for good measure on Friday, as the Vegas Golden Knights won their inaugural NHL game with a 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

Neal provided all the scoring and Marc-Andre Fleury made 45 saves for the Knights, who are the first NHL expansion team in 17 years.

“It was one of my best nights,” Neal said. “I was drafted by Dallas and I scored my first goal in this building. I found myself starting all over again with a new team and a new organization.”

Before the game the Stars’ players skated over to the Knights side of the ice and stood behind them during the playing of the US national anthem at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

Players from both teams wanted to pay their respects to the 58 people who were killed and almost 500 injured in the Las Vegas concert shooting on Sunday last week.

“For them to come and stand behind us shows they are a great organization and great people,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. “It is great for our franchise to win our first game, but for the sad thing that happened last weekend in Vegas; it helps with the healing a little bit.”

Two-time NHL all-star Neal was selected by Dallas in the 2005 NHL entry draft. He played last season with the Nashville Predators and made the switch to Vegas after they chose him in this year’s Expansion Draft.

Neal scored his first goal with 9 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in regulation, when he sent a wrist shot past Kari Lehtonen, who relieved Stars starting goaltender Ben Bishop after Bishop was injured early in the third period.

Neal netted the game-winner with 2 minutes, 44 seonds remaining when he fell and then chipped a shot over the top of the Dallas goaltender to make it 2-1.

Neal said it was nice to silence some of the skeptics around the league and show that the Knights will be competitive this season.

“For us this is a new start,” Neal said. “When you are an expansion team people tend not to give you too much of a chance.”