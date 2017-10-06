Moment of truth for the US as Panama near first-ever World Cup qualification

AFP, MIAMI

The US face their most important FIFA World Cup qualifying game in nearly 30 years today, when they take on a Panama side thirsting for revenge and chasing a historic first-ever appearance at the finals.

Twenty-eight years ago, the US defeated Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 to book their place at the 1990 World Cup — the country’s first appearance at soccer’s biggest tournament since 1950.

Since then, the US have qualified for every edition of the World Cup, a record of achievement that reflects the steady development of the world’s most popular sport in a country that for so long remained impervious to its charms.

Yet, US hopes of appearing at an eighth consecutive World Cup at next year’s finals in Russia are in jeopardy as US coach Bruce Arena’s side prepare to face Panama in Orlando, Florida.

A stuttering campaign in the six-team final round of qualifying for the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) has left the US in fourth place with two games remaining, outside the top three automatic qualifying places.

Panama, who have never qualified for the World Cup, sit in third place, one point ahead of the US.

It means that Arena’s side must take maximum points from today’s game to keep their qualification destiny in their own hands.

Victory, followed by an away win against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday next week, would guarantee automatic qualification for the US and a ticket to Russia.

Any other result in Orlando and the picture becomes complicated, with a fourth-placed finish raising the possibility of a two-leg playoff against either Syria or Australia.

Panama, who drew 1-1 with the US in Panama City in March, will likely qualify for Russia if they win in Florida today.

A draw would also work in Panama’s favor, leaving them needing only to beat Costa Rica — who by that stage might already have qualified — on Tuesday to book a first-ever place at the World Cup.

Today’s game also gives Panama a golden opportunity to avenge their agonizing 2013 qualifying loss to the US.

Four years ago, Panama needed only to beat the US at home to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However, two US goals in stoppage time turned what looked like 2-1 Panama win into a 3-2 US victory to leave the hosts devastated.

Arena acknowledged the importance of today’s game, but reiterated that his players still have their qualification destiny in their own hands.

“This is an important game, no question about it, and I think we’ll have a team ready to play,” Arena told reporters, adding that he had given a straightforward message to his players.

“Win the game,” he said. “That’s the message — win the game.”

“We have no excuses. We’re not depending on other teams to win games to help us. We’re depending on ourselves. Whenever you’re in that situation I think it’s a positive,” Arena added.

Arena, who returned as US coach in November last year following the dismissal of Jurgen Klinsmann after qualifying losses to Mexico and Costa Rica, said he expects Panama to take a cagey approach to the game.

“I imagine they’ll be in a defensive posture,” Arena said. “They’ve had a good qualifying campaign to date... They’re a team in third place — so they’re ahead of us. So we’ll give them a lot of respect.”

Meanwhile, veteran defensive midfielder Graham Zusi voiced confidence that the US would get the result they needed.