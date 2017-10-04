SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Jeter-led group buys Marlins

Derek Jeter’s group on Monday closed on its purchase of the Miami Marlins, and he and new controlling owner Bruce Sherman were yesterday to speak publicly for the first time about the deal at a news conference. Major league owners last week unanimously approved the US$1.2 billion sale of the franchise by Jeffrey Loria to the investment group led by Jeter and Sherman. The closing came one day after the Marlins concluded their eighth consecutive losing season, the longest streak in the majors. Jeter, who played on five World Series champions with the New York Yankees, is to head baseball and business operations for a team that has not been to the playoffs since 2003.

ICE HOCKEY

Flames sign Jaromir Jagr

Jaromir Jagr, the National Hockey League’s oldest player at 45, on Monday signed a one-year deal with the Calgary Flames that will see the Czech star into his 24th NHL campaign. Jagr, who reportedly also received an offer from the St Louis Blues, scored 16 goals and set up 30 more playing in all 82 games last season for the Florida Panthers, who could not agree upon a new contract with the right wing for the 2017-2018 season. Two-time Stanley Cup champion Jagr has scored 765 goals and assisted on 1,149 in 1,711 NHL regular-season games. He is only 56 games shy of matching Gordie Howe’s record for career NHL contests. Among NHL legends, only Wayne Gretzky with 894 and Howe with 801 have netted more goals. Jagr, a 13-time NHL All-Star Game selection, won NHL crowns in 1991 and 1992 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the current Stanley Cup champions.

SOCCER

FIGC unveils its new logo

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Monday unveiled its new logo featuring four stars representing the country’s World Cup triumphs ahead of next year’s finals in Russia. The Azzurri won the trophy in 1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006 and are second only to Brazil, who lead the way with five titles. “The FIGC’s new visual identity completes a process of renewal that began three years ago, we look to the future by valuing our history,” federation president Carlo Tavecchio said. “The new logo has made the four-star world triumphs more visible, because they represent the pride of the whole country.” The logo features a more modern design than the crest introduced after the 2006 World Cup victory and is to appear on the new Italy 2018 home jerseys to be released later this month. Italy first started using the blue jersey of the Azzurri in 1911.

SOCCER

Lukaku pleads not guilty

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku on Monday entered a not guilty plea after being cited for holding a rowdy party at his rented Beverly Hills mansion in July. A lawyer for Lukaku, who was not required to be in court in Los Angeles, entered the plea on the player’s behalf. The case was adjourned for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 21. The Beverly Hills Police Department earlier this year said Lukaku was issued with a citation for excessive noise, after police responded to five other noise complaints from the same location. The Belgian international had been staying in Los Angeles with France and Manchester United star Paul Pogba while on vacation.