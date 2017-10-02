SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

Kagawa top Japanese scorer

Shinji Kagawa on Saturday became the top Japanese scorer of all time in the Bundesliga when he chipped in the winner in Borussia Dortmund’s nervous 2-1 victory at Augsburg. Dortmund, who wasted a second-half penalty, bounced back from their midweek home loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League to move five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga on 19 points from seven matches. The 28-year-old Kagawa scored his 38th goal in the league to surpass Shinzi Okazaki with a superb chip over keeper Marwin Hitz.

FOOTBALL

Amazon shows first game

Amazon.com’s first NFL broadcast drew 372,000 viewers who watched the game an average of 55 minutes on the Internet giant’s Prime Video service — a small part of the overall audience for Thursday’s game. At least 1.6 million viewers initiated a stream of the Green Bay Packers’ 35-14 victory over the Chicago Bears, the NFL’s oldest rivalry. Twitter’s Thursday night streams last year averaged 266,000 viewers at any given time, the metric that best compares with traditional TV ratings. Twitter’s games were distributed for free, while Amazon’s were included in its paid Prime subscription. Amazon is paying more than US$50 million to air 11 Thursday night games this year, five times what Twitter paid for a similar package last year. The Thursday night game in the same week of the season last year only aired on the NFL Network, making direct comparisons difficult. This year’s game was down 13 percent from CBS’s first “Thursday Night Football” broadcast last year, according to trade Web site Deadline.com, although that game was earlier in the season.

FOOTBALL

Trevathan suspended

Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been suspended by the NFL for two games without pay for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver Davante Adams during Thursday’s game. The NFL said that Trevathan had been guilty of violating player safety for the tackle that occurred in the third quarter of the game that Green Bay won 35-14. Adams was taken to hospital after the tackle and released on Friday. “I regret the level I hit him at,” Trevathan told reporters after the game. “But you got to understand I had momentum and I was just trying to make a play.”

BASEBALL

Romine plays all positions

Detroit utility player Andrew Romine on Saturday played all nine positions as the Tigers beat Minnesota 3-2 in an inconsequential MLB match. It did not go exactly as planned for manager Brad Ausmus, but it was pretty close, as Romine became the fifth major leaguer to play every position in a single game. “Moving around and stuff, it got hectic, but it was fun,” Romine said.

SOCCER

Mourinho wary of break

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho fears that his side could struggle for momentum after a majority of his players left for international duty following their 4-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. Mourinho said the break could upset the team’s rhythm with the potential for injuries an additional concern. “We had the first break and two days after the players came back we had to play another game. It’s not a good situation for us, but moaning doesn’t help. We have to wait for them and hope there are not many problems,” he said.