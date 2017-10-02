Malaysia’s Green wins Asian Tour

AFP, TAIPEI

Malaysia’s Gavin Green said the spirit of his recently deceased grandfather was with him as he finally claimed his first Asian Tour title at the Taiwan Masters after three runner-up finishes this year.

Green carded one-under-par 71 in the final round for nine-under-par 279 and a two-shot win over a group including overnight leader Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines.

Green, 23, said his thoughts were with his grandfather, who passed away after he finished second at a tournament in South Korea earlier this year.

Lu Chien-soon was the best-performing Taiwanese player at the tournament at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club, with an even-par total of 288, which put him in 15th place.

He was followed by compatriots Lu Wen-teh (+1), Hsieh Tung-hung (+4), Hsieh Chi-hsien (+4), Kao Teng (+5), Lin Wen-tang (+5), Yeh Yu-chen (+6), Tseng Tzu-hsuan (+6), Lee Chieh-po (+6), Huang Chi (+7), Yeh Wei-tze (+7), Chen Yi-tong (+13), Lin Wen-ko (+14) and Chiang Chen-chih (+17).

Additional reporting by staff writer

PRESIDENTS CUP

Reuters, JERSEY CITY, New Jersey

The International team’s hopes were hanging by the slimmest of threads after the US on Saturday claimed six of eight matches to sit on the brink of a seventh successive title.

Only a one-up victory by India’s Anirban Lahiri and South Korea’s Kim Si-woo over Kevin Chappell and Charley Hoffman denied the US a sweep of the afternoon four-balls.

It also kept them from suffering the ultimate embarrassment of watching the trophy claimed on a Saturday for the first time.

The US have a commanding 14-and-a-half to three-and-a-half lead and needed just one point from yesterday’s 12 singles matches.

“They have had all the momentum and we’ve had nothing,” International captain Nick Price said.

“There’s an outside shot tomorrow and the guys all know that. You’re not going to be able to take the spirit away out from our team, that’s for sure,” he added.

“I think home soil has played a big role this week,” Jordan Spieth of the US said.

“Where are we, Royal Melbourne in two years?” he said of the next venue in Australia in 2019.

“As we know, the Aussies show up here in men’s clothes, women’s clothes and everything in between; they are going to be nuts there and they are going to really try and make a difference in that event,” he said.

NZ WOMEN’S OPEN

AP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand

Brooke Henderson yesterday took a big step toward her sixth LPGA Tour title in only six holes, but will have to resume today after rain, lightning and dangerous winds disrupted the final round.

The 20-year-old Canadian leads the tournament by four shots at 17-under par from overnight leader Belen Mozo of Spain and American Brittany Lincicome.

Play yesterday was repeatedly suspended because of adverse weather conditions and finally called for the day at 5:30pm, when a violent squall brought heavy rain and winds which sent advertising boards flying across greens.

Tour officials ruled that the tournament would remain 72 holes and players are to return to the Windross Farm course today to complete their final rounds.

Henderson was three-under after her six holes. She birdied the second, fourth and fifth holes to move past the faltering Mozo, who was two-over after six holes when a trying day finally ended.

Tournament organizers and LPGA officials brought forward tee times, hoping to avoid the worst of the weather.