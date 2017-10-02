Invictus Games end with a show

AP, TORONTO

Prince Harry joined US actress Meghan Markle and her mother in a luxury box as the Invictus Games closed seven days of inspirational athletic performances by wounded veterans with a rousing ceremony featuring stars such as Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams.

Prince Harry, a veteran of service in Afghanistan, created the Paralympic-style games as a way to inspire soldiers toward recovery.

About 550 competitors from 17 nations competed in 12 sports over the past week.

Harry and Markle made their first public appearance together at the event earlier in the week.

The seven days of athletic performances closed as Springsteen sang three songs, including his classic Dancing in the Dark, before joining Adams on Cuts Like a Knife.

Harry paid tribute to the athletes in his closing speech, saying: “Our world needs your dedication and passion like never before.”

“And you never know, this may just be the missing piece of the puzzle to help you regain that satisfaction of serving others once again,” he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, handed out participation medals to competitors on their way to the arena floor, and former US vice president Joe Biden also handed out medals.

This was the third edition of the Invictus Games, which are to be held in Sydney next year.