Hamsik closes in on Maradona’s record

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Marek Hamsik yesterday moved closer to Diego Maradona’s record as Napoli continued their perfect Serie A run this season with a 3-0 win over Cagliari.

Skipper Hamsik opened for the hosts after just four minutes with his first goal of the season and 114th for Napoli, just one short of Maradona’s all-time club record.

Dries Mertens contributed to the opener and then added a second from the spot on 39 minutes before Kalidou Koulibaly sealed a seventh victory in as many games two minutes after the break.

“It wasn’t easy, but we opened the scoring early and that made it simpler,” Slovak international Hamsik said.

“Scoring is always great; I’m near Maradona’s record, now we know it will come, but what matters is the team’s performance, seven wins on seven means a lot and today we enjoyed the fans. October will be decisive,” he added.

The pressure will not be on Juventus, who were to travel to Atalanta later yesterday as the champions also look for a seventh win in as many games.

At their Stadio San Paolo Stadium, Napoli easily got the better of their Sardinian rivals, boosted by earning their first points in the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Feyenoord.

For Cagliari, it was a fifth loss in seven games as they stay 14th with just six points.