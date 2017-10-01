Lahiri disqualified and excluded at Presidents Cup

Reuters, JERSEY CITY, New Jersey

Anirban Lahiri had an afternoon to forget as he and his International teammates were left humbled by a rampaging US, who grabbed a commanding 8-2 lead on Friday in the Presidents Cup.

Lahiri and partner South African Charl Schwartzel absorbed the worst beating as Presidents Cup rookies Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell administered a six and five thrashing to collect the first US point of the day.

Hoffman and Chappell, who sat out Thursday’s opening foursomes, came out flying, three-up after four holes.

The Internationals, meanwhile, stumbled out of the starting blocks with India’s Lahiri disqualified from playing the third hole after taking a practice shot out of the bunker at the second.

Players are allowed to practice putting after the holes have been determined, but cannot practice shots from anywhere else on the course.

“I think it was just an oversight on his part,” International captain Nick Price said. “He’s obviously trying to prove to all of us that his pick was worth it and it’s put a lot of pressure on him.”