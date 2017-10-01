Home / Sports
Batsman Azhar Ali joins Pakistan’s 5,000 Test club

AFP, ABU DHABI

Pakistan’s Azhar Ali, left, and Babar Azam fist-bump at their first Test against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Photo: AFP

Consistent Pakistan middle-order batsman Azhar Ali completed 5,000 runs on the third day of play yesterday in the longer format at the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The 32-year-old became the eighth Pakistan batsman to reach the milestone in his 61st Test, when he took a single to reach a personal score of 32.

Ali made his Test debut against Australia at Lord’s in Pakistan’s neutral venue series in England in 2010 and has since been a consistent performer with the bat.

He became the first century-maker in a day-night Test during his epic triple hundred against the West Indies in Dubai last year.

He scored 1198 runs in 11 Tests last year, also including a fighting double hundred against Australia at Melbourne.

Younis Khan is the leading Test run-getter for Pakistan, with 10,099 runs in 118 Tests.

Other Pakistan batsmen who scored 5,000 or more runs in Test cricket include Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Yousuf, Saleem Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Zaheer Abbas and Azhar Ali.

