Batsman Azhar Ali joins Pakistan’s 5,000 Test club

AFP, ABU DHABI

Consistent Pakistan middle-order batsman Azhar Ali completed 5,000 runs on the third day of play yesterday in the longer format at the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The 32-year-old became the eighth Pakistan batsman to reach the milestone in his 61st Test, when he took a single to reach a personal score of 32.

Ali made his Test debut against Australia at Lord’s in Pakistan’s neutral venue series in England in 2010 and has since been a consistent performer with the bat.

He became the first century-maker in a day-night Test during his epic triple hundred against the West Indies in Dubai last year.

He scored 1198 runs in 11 Tests last year, also including a fighting double hundred against Australia at Melbourne.

Younis Khan is the leading Test run-getter for Pakistan, with 10,099 runs in 118 Tests.

