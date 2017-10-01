Demonstrators unveil banner at St Louis game

Reuters

Demonstrators unfurled a banner that read “Stop Killing Us” at a Major League Baseball game on Friday in St Louis, Missouri, where they were protesting the acquittal of a white former police officer who was accused of murdering a black man, local media reported.

A video posted on Facebook showed a group of demonstrators high above the playing field holding a banner with the St Louis Cardinals’ mascot drawn on it as they shouted: “No justice. No baseball” and “you can’t stop the revolution.”

The demonstrators were ushered out of the Busch Stadium, where the St Louis Cardinals lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3. They then joined 200 other people in a march before the group was confronted by police in riot gear, who used a Taser on one and pepper spray on others, the St Louis Post Dispatch reported.

At least two people were arrested, police said on Twitter.

The incident comes two weeks after a judge acquitted white former officer Jason Stockley, 36, of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of African-American Anthony Lamar Smith, 24, following a police chase.

INDIANS V WHITE SOX

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

Edwin Encarnacion had a three-run double, and Jay Bruce and Jose Ramirez drove in two runs apiece, leading the AL Central champion Cleveland Indians to a 10-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Cleveland maintained its one-game lead — and owns the tiebreaker — over the Houston Astros for the best record in the AL with two games remaining.

The top seed will play the winner of the wild-card game between the New Yotk Yankees and the Minnesota Twins in the Division Series.

The Indians’ 101 victories are the second most in franchise history and set a record for wins by an AL Central team.

Trevor Bauer (17-9) allowed one run over six innings, striking out seven, to win for the ninth time in his last 10 decisions.

Cleveland built a 10-0 lead after three innings, aided by six walks from Mike Pelfrey (3-12) and an error by shortstop Tim Anderson. Pelfrey allowed a career-high 10 runs, seven earned, in 2, 2/3 innings.

The Indians are 32-3 since beginning their AL-record 22-game winning streak on Aug. 24. Last year’s AL champions have won a franchise-best 10 straight series, seven of them via sweeps.

Bruce hit a two-run homer and Ramirez doubled in a pair in the second. It was Bruce’s 36th homer and his seventh since joining the Indians in an Aug. 8 trade with the New York Mets.

Encarnacion’s bases-clearing double came in the third off David Holmberg.

Bauer did not allow a base runner until Yolmer Sanchez left off the fourth with his 12th home run. Yoan Moncada had two of Chicago’s five hits.

Ramirez went three for four with two doubles, increasing his AL-high total to 55 and giving him 90 extra-base hits. All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor was the lone Cleveland starter who failed to reach base.