SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Mozo leads in NZ five

Spain’s Belen Mozo shot an eight-under 64, including a hole in one on the par-three 13th yesterday to take a five-stroke lead after two rounds of the New Zealand Women’s Open. Mozo birdied the 18th after a double-bogey on the 17th and a 10-foot putt for par on the 16th. She had a 14-under total of 130 on the newly-established Windross Farm course. Three golfers shared second place — Emily Tubert of the US, who shot 65 yesterday, Madelene Sagstsrom of Sweden (67) and Canada’s Brooke Henderson, the coleader after the first round who had a 70. Local favorite Lydia Ko shot 68 and was eight strokes behind Mozo.

OLYMPICS

Stadium nears completion

Construction has nearly been completed on a controversial stadium that is to host the opening and closing ceremonies for next year’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. The Pyeongchang organizing committee yesterday said the pentagonal, 35,000-seat stadium would be finished today. It is to be torn down after the Games, with the site to be used for a new museum and leisure facilities. South Korea had considered using existing stadiums in other cities for the opening and closing ceremonies to reduce costs. The country went on to build the temporary structure after Pyeongchang residents angrily opposed moving the ceremonies out of town.

SOCCER

City striker hurt in car crash

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been involved in a road accident in the Netherlands and was to be assessed by club doctors when he returned to England yesterday, the Premier League side said. “Sergio Aguero will be assessed by Club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday,” City said of the Argentina striker in a statement on their Web site. “The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries. He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League clash at Chelsea.” Earlier reports in the Argentine media said Aguero, who has scored six goals in six league appearances this season, traveled to Amsterdam to attend a concert and was the passenger in a taxi that crashed into a pole. Aguero’s first club, Club Atletico Independiente, said on Twitter: “Strength and fast recovery. All Independiente is with you at this difficult time.”

RUGBY UNION

Wessel to coach Rebels

South African Dave Wessels said he has accepted the head coaching job at Super Rugby’s Melbourne Rebels, switching from the now-disbanded Western Force in Perth. The Rebels, who finished last in the Australian conference this year with just one win, signed Wessels for two seasons in the deal announced yesterday. Local and overseas media said Wessels had declined an offer from Irish side Munster Rugby in Europe’s Pro14 competition. “I was obviously very flattered that there was some interest from other places ... I feel a huge amount of loyalty to Australian rugby and I’m just very grateful that Melbourne offered me this opportunity,” Wessels said. Force were cut by the Australian Rugby Union when Super Rugby was reduced from 18 to 15 teams for next season.