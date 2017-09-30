Injury-riddled Packers beat mistake-prone Bears

AP, GREEN BAY, Wisconsin

The Green Bay Packers keep finding ways to win despite more key injuries.

The Chicago Bears never recovered from a miserable start by quarterback Mike Glennon.

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the injury-riddled Packers converted three turnovers into scores in an eventful 35-14 victory over the mistake-prone Chicago Bears in the NFL on Thursday.

Rodgers connected with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb on short touchdown passes to help build a 21-0 lead in the second quarter of a game delayed 45 minutes by lightning between the first two periods. The Packers overpowered the Bears down the stretch to slog out a win as intermittent rain fell at Lambeau Field.

“We knew were going to get into a grind of a game. The turnovers were huge for us,” coach Mike McCarthy said.

The Packers (3-1) lost two more key players to injuries.

Adams left the field on a stretcher after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Danny Trevathan in the third quarter.

Running back Ty Montgomery was knocked out in the first quarter with a chest injury.

However, the Packers capitalized on an awful start by Glennon, who accounted for four turnovers.

“The No. 1 thing I obviously have to fix is the turnovers,” Glennon said.

He fumbled on his first snap on a strip sack by Clay Matthews. Rodgers hit Cobb for a two-yard touchdown pass three plays later for a 7-0 lead. The rout was on.

Glennon fumbled on his next series, too, but the Packers could not score on that drive.

It was only a matter of time because the mistakes kept mounting.

Glennon threw his second interception with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left in the third quarter.

Six plays later, receiver Jordy Nelson caught his second touchdown pass, an eight-yarder from Rodgers, to make it a 28-point lead.

“This was a big character win for us,” Rodgers said. “It’s been a next-man-up, no-excuses policy.”

Tennessee Titans

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Tennessee Titans player Delanie Walker said he has received death threats since defending the Titans’ recent decision to skip the US national anthem, an Instagram post on Thursday said.

Walker described the Titans fans as “the best in the NFL,” but he also defended the statement he made on Wednesday about fans threatening to boycott the Titans due to players demonstrating during the national anthem.

He said the death threats extend to his family as well.

“And the fans that don’t want to come to the game? I mean. OK. Bye,” he told the Tennessean newspaper on Wednesday. “If you feel that’s something — we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game.”

His Instagram post on Thursday went on to say: “In being asked about our team’s decision on Sunday to stay in the locker room for the National Anthem, I used strong words to defend our right to make our own choices. Both my choice to spark dialogue for positive change and the fans’ choice to attend our games. It’s that freedom of choice that makes our democracy the envy of many around the world.”

“The death threats that my family and I have received since my comments are heartbreaking. The racist and violent words directed at me and my son only serve as another reminder that our country remains divided and full of hateful rhetoric,” he wrote. “These words of hate will only fuel me in my efforts to continue my work reaching out to different community groups, listening to opposing voices, and honoring the men and women in the Armed Forces who risk their lives every day so that we may have this dialogue.”