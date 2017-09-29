SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Sangakkara exits on high

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara said he is retiring from first-class cricket at the perfect time after a remarkable English county championship season with Surrey. The 39-year-old left-handed batsman made an unbeaten 35 in his final first-class innings against Lancashire to finish the campaign with eight centuries and 1,491 runs at an average of 106.50. “I’ll miss it terribly, without a doubt, but that’s a good thing,” he told the BBC on Wednesday. “A lot of players walk away bitter and upset and regretting a lot of the things that might have been. I walk away with a few regrets, like anyone would, but I’m absolutely happy with the way I played the game and what I’ve achieved. Sometimes you hold on a bit too long and I always think it’s better to let go a bit sooner than later,” he said. Sangakkara, who quit Test cricket in 2015, is fifth in the list of all-time run scorers.

GOLF

Ko off the pace in N Zealand

Hometown favorite Lydia Ko yesterday finished five off the pace at the LPGA’s New Zealand Women’s Open, as England’s Jodie Ewart Shadoff and Canda’s Brooke Henderson made the most of calm conditions. Ewart Shadoff and Henderson both capitalized on early starts to finish seven-under-par on 65, setting a joint course record at Auckland’s Windross Farm. Ko, 20, the world No. 8, faced more blustery conditions late in the day and carded 70 for a share of 20th. She said her putting let her down, but the defending champion and former world No. 1 remained optimistic about winning the first LPGA event staged in New Zealand.

BASEBALL

Collins faces final games

Terry Collins was a winner in perhaps his final home game as manager of the New York Mets, who on Wednesday beat the Atlanta Braves 7-1, behind rookie pitcher Robert Gsellman. Travis d’Arnaud drove in three runs and pinch-hitter Dominic Smith launched a three-run homer for the Mets, who won their third straight and finished 37-44 at Citi Field in New York this year. They wrap up the season with three games in Philadelphia this weekend. Before the game, Collins joked that this night would feel like any ordinary one in July because of all the unavailable relievers in his banged-up bullpen. The 68-year-old Collins, oldest manager in the majors, has said he has no plans to retire and would like to keep working until age 70.

OLYMPICS

Organizers fix omitted Japan

South Korean organizers of next year’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics corrected a map on their official Web site after Japanese sports officials complained that Japan was missing. The Japan Sports Agency said officials discovered the omission on Wednesday, after receiving a number of calls from the public. The agency demanded a correction via the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Tokyo, agency official Masahide Katsumata said. Katsumata said Japan was not on the map when he checked early on Wednesday. The world map on the “Dream Program” section of the Web site for the next year’s Games has since been corrected. An official from the Pyeongchang organizing committee said Japan’s omission was a “simple mistake” caused by changes in image files when organizers updated the Olympic Web site in February.