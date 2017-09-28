Coaches, Adidas executive charged in bribe scheme

AP, NEW YORK

In one of the biggest crackdowns on the corrupting role of money in college basketball, 10 men — including a top Adidas AG executive and four assistant coaches — were on Tuesday charged with using hundreds of thousands of US dollars in bribes to influence star athletes’ choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents, even tailors.

Some of the most explosive allegations appeared to involve Louisville, in Kentucky, one of college basketball’s biggest powerhouses, which is already on National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) probation over a sex scandal.

US federal prosecutors said at least three top high-school recruits were promised payments of as much as US$150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company.

Court papers did not name the schools, but contained enough details to identify them as Louisville and Miami.

“The picture of college basketball painted by the charges is not a pretty one,” acting US Attorney Joon Kim said, adding that the defendants were “circling blue-chip prospects like coyotes” and exploited them to enrich themselves.

Prosecutors said that while some of the bribe money went to athletes and their families, some went to coaches, to get them to use their influence over their potentially NBA-bound players.

The coaches charged are Chuck Person of Auburn, Emanuel Richardson of Arizona, Tony Bland of Southern California and Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State.

Person and Evans were suspended, and Bland was placed on administrative leave.

Bland appeared in court in Tampa, Florida, wearing handcuffs and ankle chains.

He said little during a brief hearing other than to answer the judge’s questions and did not enter a plea.

Richardson appeared in court in Tucson, Arizona, where he was set for release on US$50,000 bond. His lawyer declined to comment.

Those charged also include Adidas director of global sports marketing for basketball James Gatto; Rashan Michel, a maker of custom suits for some of the NBA’s biggest stars; and various financial advisers and managers.

NCAA president Mark Emmert condemned the alleged misconduct, saying: “Coaches hold a unique position of trust with student-athletes and their families and these bribery allegations, if true, suggest an extraordinary and despicable breach of that trust.”

Since 2015, the FBI has been investigating the influence of money on coaches and players in the NCAA.

Kim said a special FBI hotline was set up and asked anyone aware of additional corruption to come forward.

Prosecutors said the coaches took bribes to use their “enormous influence” to steer players toward certain financial advisers and agents.

Most if not all of the 10 defendants were under arrest.

Lawyers for Gatto and two of the coaches did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It was unclear whether Evans had an attorney.

Adidas said it was unaware of any misconduct by an employee and vowed to fully cooperate with authorities.

Gatto and others are accused of funneling US$100,000 to the family of a high-school athlete to gain his commitment to play at Louisville and to sign with Adidas once he became a professional.

Louisville and Adidas announced a 10-year, US$160 million extension of their sponsorship deal over the summer.

The player’s name was not released, but details in the criminal complaint make it clear investigators were referring to Brian Bowen, who did not return messages seeking comment.