Hamilton, loving life, seeks last hurrah in Malaysia

AFP, KUALA LUMPUR

Lewis Hamilton said he is “loving” his world championship battle with Sebastian Vettel so much that he has banished any thoughts of retirement as he heads into Sunday’s last-ever Malaysian Grand Prix.

At Sepang a year ago Hamilton thought the world was against him, spouting conspiracy theories when his Mercedes engine exploded while leading, which handed a 23-point championship cushion to teammate and eventual champion Nico Rosberg.

It left the three-time world champion at such a low ebb that there were rumors he could retire.

However, a rejuvenated Hamilton this season broke Michael Schumacher’s record for career pole positions and even spoke about attempting to match the German great’s record 91 race victories after his 60th win — and third in a row — in Singapore.

“I definitely have thought about [retirement],” the Mercedes driver said on a British TV chat show at the weekend. “But then we’re in the heat of this battle right now and I’m loving it more than ever. It’s the greatest feeling ever so I’m going to keep going for as long as I can and see what I can do.”

Hamilton’s calamitous luck of last season has turned full circle, epitomized by his win in Singapore 10 days ago after pole-sitter Vettel’s Ferrari was shunted by Max Verstappen and teammate Kimi Raikkonen on a rain-sodden first lap.

Hamilton, who started fifth on the grid, avoided the carnage and emerged victorious to extend his championship lead over Vettel from three to 28 points with six races to go, starting with Malaysia’s swansong.

However, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff warned Hamilton to stay focused, as the championship is far from over.

“We will need to be on top of our game at every track to maintain our lead,” Wolff said. “The last race was a strong reminder that sport always has the power to surprise. We have been on the receiving end of those bad memories before.”

Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene vowed to keep the pressure on Mercedes.

“Singapore doesn’t mean the battle is over,” he said. “Just that it has become more difficult.”

Vettel will look to strike back on a track where alongside Schumacher he has the best record of any driver, with four victories.

Hamilton’s lone Malaysian success came in 2014.

A year ago Red Bull, who this week announced Aston Martin as title sponsor from next year, benefited from Hamilton’s meltdown as they completed a one-two and they have been getting steadily stronger.

Daniel Ricciardo 12 months ago shared a “shoey” — champagne from his driving boot — with Max Verstappen after his surprise win.

However, a group of over-exuberant Australian fans were arrested for celebrating by stripping down to their underwear, a taboo in conservative Malaysia.

“My victory last year was definitely unexpected,” Ricciardo said this week. “It just goes to show you never know what can happen.”

One certainty is that the drivers will not return next year to experience the heat, humidity and unpredictable weather of steamy Sepang that have made the race a classic since it joined the calendar in 1999.

In April, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak announced this year’s race would be the last.

The vast stands at the Sepang International Circuit, which can accommodate 120,000, drew just 45,000 last year and TV ratings were poor.

“Last year, the numbers were really bad,” chief executive of the government-owned circuit Razlan Razali said.