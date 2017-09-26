Jaguars’ Ramsey wants recognition for defense

AP, LONDON

Jalen Ramsey knew the Baltimore Ravens were considered to have one of the better defenses in the NFL.

Five turnovers in consecutive games to open the season will earn a team that reputation, but Ramsey, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-year cornerback, also knew his team could be a physically imposing, dominating unit.

“We aren’t really worried about the external things too much, but to say that it didn’t motivate us — it did,” said Ramsey, who had one of two interceptions on Sunday in the Jaguars’ 44-7 victory over the Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London.

“We kind of wanted to set the record straight that we’ve got something special over here, too, in the secondary and really in whole defense,” he said. “We kind of wanted to go show it and so we did.”

Jacksonville (2-1) held the Ravens to 186 yards of total offense, including 15 in the first half, and only 12 first downs.

The Jaguars also largely corralled a Baltimore ground game that entered averaging 146.5 yards per game.

Although the Ravens (2-1) finished with 134 rushing yards, they picked up 78 in the fourth quarter, when the outcome was not in doubt.

“One thing you know I’m not going to do is sit here and finger point,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “As a team, we didn’t get the job done — coaches, players, anybody. We got outplayed. We have to move on and find a way to play better next week.”

The Jaguars, who allowed 203 yards in a victory over the Houston Texans in week 1, then 390 yards in a loss to the Tennessee Titans last week, visit the New York Jets on Sunday.

It is the first time in their five years of playing games at Wembley that the Jaguars will not have their bye week immediately afterward.

Ramsey said he expects the message among defensive players all week to be centered on consistency.

“We’ve got a game next week,” he said. “We’ve got to go up to New York and we hope to do the same thing. We’ve got to shift gears, lock in a little bit, grind this week and try to do the same thing.”