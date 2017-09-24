SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Thomas in driver’s seat

Reigning PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas on Friday eagled the par-five 18 for a 66, leaving him tied with England’s Paul Casey and Webb Simpson at the halfway point of the Tour Championship. The trio is at seven-under 133 after the second round of the fourth and final tournament of the PGA Tour’s 2017 playoffs. Simpson and Casey each shot three-under 67 on Friday after starting their rounds tied for second place. Thomas, who has won five times this season, hit his 231-yard approach shot on the 590-yard final hole to within six feet of the cup and made the putt for eagle. “I really felt like I played or had the opportunity to really go decently low today or post a pretty solid number out there,” 24-year-old Thomas said. “I had some good putts that I don’t know how they didn’t go in.” Tied for fourth at six-under 134 is Patrick Reed, England’s Justin Rose (66), Gary Woodland (67) and Spain’s Jon Rahm (67). Rookie Xander Schauffele (66), US Open champion Brooks Koepka (69) and Jason Dufner (67) are tied for eighth at five-under 133.

OLYMPIC GAMES

IOC confident over Korea

The French Olympic Committee on Friday played down security concerns over next year’s winter Games in South Korea, as organizers said athletes’ well-being was their priority and expressed confidence the event would go ahead. With tensions on the Korean Peninsula threatening to bubble over, the French government on Thursday became the first to publicly raise the possibility of skipping the Feb. 9 to Feb. 25 Pyeongchang Olympics on safety grounds. North Korea, which conducted a sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3 to global condemnation, said on Friday it might test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. “We are monitoring the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the region very closely,” an International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman said. “Athletes’ safety and security are of course a primary concern for the IOC [International Olympic Committee]. This is why ... we continue to be in touch with the heads of state concerned. In none of the discussions has anybody expressed any doubt about the Olympic Games 2018.” The IOC said it was helping North Korea prepare its athletes for the Games and would cover costs of their equipment if needed.

CRICKET

Boyzone stop play in England

Irish boyband Boyzone indirectly caused a rain-lashed four-day English county championship cricket match to be abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday. The game between Derbyshire and Kent at Chesterfield was called off when umpires Stephen Gale and Billy Taylor decided there could be no play after heavy rain on Thursday only added to the already saturated outfield at the Queen’s Park venue. The match had been switched to Chesterfield because there were concerns a Boyzone pop concert at the County Ground — the full-time home arena of Derbyshire in Derby — yesterday could have damaged the outfield. “When we turned up on day one, I think we all knew we weren’t going to bowl a ball on here for the four days and probably not for another four days because it’s just not in a fit state to play cricket,” Kent head coach Matt Walker said. “You don’t expect it these days with the facilities at grounds and everything in place to stop this from happening, but when you come to an outground there is a risk and certainly in September there is an even higher risk. It’s not the groundsmen’s fault, they were fighting a losing battle from ball one really.”