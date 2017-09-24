Kerr overlooked for FIFA World Player shortlist

The Guardian

Forget Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo, the big controversy about FIFA’s World Player of the Year award is that the Australian women’s national soccer team star Sam Kerr has not made the final shortlist for the women’s award.

The Matildas striker, who has scored three times against Brazil in the past week alone, was overlooked in favor of USA star Carli Lloyd, Venezuelan teenager Deyna Castellanos and Lieke Martens, part of Holland’s successful UEFA Wome’s Euro 2017 side.

Many voiced their dissent on social media where FIFA was mocked for not including a player who this year became the all-time leading goal scorer in the US’ National Women’s Soccer League, where she plays for the Sky Blue FC in New Jersey.

Joining in the derision were US players Kelley O’Hara and Alex Morgan.

The Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams also tweeted her support.

Aside from her achievements in the US, Kerr led from the front as Australia won this year’s Tournament of Nations, scoring four times as Australia won all three of their games.

The victories included a famous first victory over the world No. 1 US, to claim their first silverware since winning the Asian Cup in 2010.

Kerr also won the W-League’s Julie Dolan Medal as the competition’s best player for the 2016/2017 season for her performances at Perth Glory FC.

The 24-year-old, who has become known for her celebratory backflips, was included on FIFA’s first shortlist of 10.

In the men’s award, Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar will again battle it out for the Ballon d’Or.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is on the three-man list for the best men’s coach award after the Italian led the Blues to the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

The nominees were announced on Friday afternoon, with the winners to be confirmed in a ceremony at the London Palladium on Oct. 23.